Bao Nguyen and Gabby Chanteloupe captured the Blind Draw Mixed Doubles title June 5 at Scranton Tennis Club with a 5-2 win over Connie Weiss and Tim Aikman.

To reach the final, Nguyen and Chanteloupe edged Raj Mulloth and Alyssa Wigley in a tiebreaker 5-4, while Aikman and Weiss also won in a tie breaker 5-4 over Ravi Vinayak and Marion Reese. A total of 24 players competed, with players having different partners each round. Vinayak was the top scorer in the round robin play with 19 games won, followed by Nguyen with 17, Mulloth with 16 and Aikman with 14. On the women’s side Weiss and Wigley tied with 18 games won, followed by Chanteloupe with 16 and Reese with 15.

The next club tournament will be the 6th Annual Lackawanna County Open tournament, which will be held on July 8 to 11. John Weiss was the tournament director, with Joe McNulty preparing the courts for play. Information on club activities is available on their website, www.ScrantonTennisClub.com.