Keystone College senior second baseman Nick Carlini was named fourth-team All-American by D3baseball.com.

The Abington Heights graduate batted .375 with 5 home runs, 33 RBI, 15 doubles and a .714 slugging percentage. Carlini was 15-for-17 stealing bases.

Carlini and junior Vince Montone were also named All-Mid-Atlantic Region by the American College Baseball Association and Rawlings.

Montone was selected second-team All-American designated hitter by D3baseball.com. He hit .443 with 4 homers, 32 RBI, 11 doubles and 38 runs. He made the All-Tournament team at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Baseball Tournament Auburn (N.Y.) Regional when he went 7-for-13 in three games.

New coach

The Clarks Summit University athletic department announced the hiring of Jeremy Hefele as its next baseball coach.

Hefele spent the last three seasons working in multiple positions in the baseball program at Cairn University, a Colonial States Athletic Conference rival.

“Jeremy has a proven record of success in all aspects of coaching and has a passion to be a Christ-centered, positive influence in the lives of student-athletes,” Clarks Summit director of athletics Wes Uffelman said, according to a story on the school’s website.

Hefele was the interim coach of Cairn in 2021, leading the team to eight conference wins and a berth in the CSAC Tournament.

“I was very impressed with his heart for student-athletes and his ability to connect with recruits,” Uffelman said. “Over the past few seasons, Jeremy has learned the ins and outs of recruiting and I have no doubts that he will excel here at CSU and take the program to new heights.”

Hefele pitched at Delaware Valley University where he struck out 92 in 146 2/3 innings during his four-year career. He will also serve as Rec Center supervisor at Clarks Summit.