In a roundabout way, Abington Heights proved to be one of the top Class 5A softball teams in the state.

West Scranton upset host Abington Heights, 1-0, June 3 in the District 2 Class 5A final.

The Comets won two out of three games with the Lady Invaders, winning both regular-season meetings on the way to the Lackawanna League Division 1 championship.

That team that Abington Heights defeated in the season series wound up as one of the four Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state semifinalists in Class 5A.

West Scranton had five hits and Abington Heights had four in the district final dominating by pitching and defense.

Gianna Russo’s fourth-inning solo homer provided the only run in the game and lifted the Lady Invaders to victory.

Leadoff hitter Megan Heard went 2-for-2 and drew a walk for Abington Heights.

Ava Leach, who pitched a five-hitter and struck out six in the loss without walking a batter, and Riley Marshall had the team’s other hits.

Mia Butka tossed a four-hit shutout for West Scranton. She walked one and struck out seven.

Three of the five Abington Heights players to reach base were thrown out, including one at the plate.

The Comets finished the season 17-2. They batted nearly .400 as a team and averaged more than nine runs.

Bailey White and Bryn Stiles each finished over .500 while Rachel McDonald, Colleen Cole, Marshal and Heard were also above .400.