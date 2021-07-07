🔊 Listen to this

MANHEIM – Anna Scoblick from Abington Heights was a key contributor when the NEPA Elite Clark 17U girls team won nine of 10 games during June, winning one title, playing for another and earning an invitation to a national event in the process.

The Clark team won its first nine games while playing back-to-back, five-game weekends. Scoblick was fourth on the team scoring in each event.

NEPA Elite went unbeaten, taking the 2022 Division Pool A with two wins, then claiming the Platinum Bracket Championship with three more June 11-13 in the Hoop Group’s Pennsylvania Showcase at East Stroudsburg University.

Scoblick was 13-for-16 (81.3 percent) on shots inside the arc at East Stroudsburg. She finished the event with 30 points, eight assists and six steals. The eight assists tied for second best on the team for the weekend.

In the championship game, Scoblick was 4-for-4 on two-point attempts to score eight points in the 53-44 victory over New York Extreme Hoops.

NEPA Elite then went to Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Lancaster County where it reached the final, finishing second out of 32 Platinum Championship Bracket entries at The Prime Event East, a Select Events Basketball tournament.

Scoblick had three six-point efforts and finished with 22 points in the five games. She also tied for fourth on the team with five assists and tied for third with three steals.

Following the performance at Spooky Nook, NEPA Elite received an invitation to play in The Ladies Ball, a global championship event being run in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Riverfront Sports in Scranton, the home gym of the AAU basketball club, has been selected as host of the Northeast Regional, with teams from Pennsylvania East, Pennsylvania West/Central, Delaware, New Jersey North, New Jersey South, Maryland/District of Columbia, New York City, Long Island/Staten Island, N.Y. and Virginia North competing Sept. 10-12 for a shot at playing in Knoxville, Tenn.

“We have eight regional tournaments and one national tournament,” The Ladies Ball executive director Kate M. McGuinness said after extending the offer to the team at Spooky Nook. “We’re taking the top two teams from every state or region to come to a regional and compete in an invitation-only event. Then, the winning team from each regional will head to Knoxville.”

NEPA Elite, defending champion of the Hoop Group Showcase League, was identified as one of the top two teams in eastern Pennsylvania on the 11th Grade level. The Ladies Ball will have divisions for Grades 4-11.

A second host team learned last week that it will get the chance to play at home in The Ladies Ball Regional.

Multiple tournament titles helped the NEPA Flames land a spot in the Sixth Grade division.

Emma Coleman from Abington Heights is a member of the eight-player team, which will receive a promotion within the Riverfront AAU teams and begin competing as the youngest NEPA Elite team in time for The Ladies Ball.