All three Abington Little League teams remain in contention for Pennsylvania District 17 championships after combining to win 11 of 12 games and outscore opponents by a total of 125-19 in all-star tournament play.

The Abington Major team went 4-0 in pool play, then added a win in the first round to reach the winners’ bracket final.

The 9-11-year-old team was entered directly into a four-team tournament and has won twice to reach the final where it will have two shots at beating the elimination bracket survivor.

The 8-10-year-old team went unscored upon through four pool play games, but lost its first bracket game and now needs to work its way back from the elimination bracket.

A look at each team’s results:

MAJOR

Henri Giroux was one of three pitchers and one of the three players to produce RBI hits Monday when Abington defeated Moosic, 6-2, in the first game of bracket competition.

Connor Kalinoski and Christopher Naegele also handled pitching duties. Nathan Krempasky and Luc Williamson also had run-scoring hits.

Abington went 4-0 in pool play where the field of seven was trimmed to the four semifinalists. It defeated Connell Park/South Scranton, 18-3; Moosic, 5-4; Dunmore, 8-4; and West Scranton, 2-1.

Naegele, Kalinoski and Krempasky combined for 12 strikeouts in the win over West Scranton.

Ryan Boyd, Brady Comstock, Luke Dougherty, Anthony Hanyon, Lucas Mendez, Jack Nalevanko and Jack Pavuk make up the rest of the roster.

Old Forge defeated North Pocono, 12-2, in the other semifinal and is the scheduled opponent for the July 7 winners’ bracket final.

9-11-YEAR-OLDS

Abington routed Connell Park/South Scranton, 23-2, on a no-hitter in the tournament opener, then shut out West Scranton, 15-0, in the winners’ bracket final.

The two wins put Abington in position where it will just need to win either of two possible games against the Old Forge-West Scranton winner in order to secure the district title.

Darsh Patel and Race Moraski combined on the no-hitter.

Greyson Locker had an inside-the-park homer in the opening win. Moraski, who had a triple, and Cooper Cottell each had two hits.

Jason Jones and Brennan Kehoe combined on a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts.

Jones was 3-for-3 with five RBI.

Ty Millett, Locker and Cottell each had two hits.

Collin Lalley, Jack Ramey, Nathan Sartori, Cole Spinelli and Alec Weinberger are the other team members.

8-10-YEAR-OLDS

Abington posted 10-0 wins over North Pocono, Dunmore and Moosic and a 16-0 rout of Connell Park/South Scranton before being knocked off by North Pocono, 3-2, in Monday’s bracket opener.

Jake Kwiatkowski and Graham Kelly combined on a no-hitter in the opening win over North Pocono.

Nathanael Kayal had two doubles.

Kwiatkowski and Kayal had a combined three-inning, no-hitter, getting all nine outs by strikeout.

Paulie Davis was 3-for-3 while Ryan Repshis had a homer and triple.

Jake Fisne was the winning pitcher in the win over Dunmore.

Kwiatkowski had three hits while Davis, Kayal, Kelly and Repshis added two each.

Fisne struck out 10 in the Moosic game.

Repshis had three hits while Davis had two. Kelly and Caeden Lyon had doubles.

The rest of the roster consists of Bruce Batala, Shane Goldberg, Henry Hillebrand, Jerry Jordan, Jake Kwiatkowski and Maddox Weinberger.