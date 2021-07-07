🔊 Listen to this

Baseball U of Pennsylvania started its College Summer League in 2020 to fill a need.

The success of the league led to a return for the 2021 season.

Baseball U of Pennsylvania, a Scranton-area travel baseball and baseball training organization, started the league last summer when the pandemic had led many of the nation’s college summer leagues to shut down. It became a way for college baseball players – mostly those who had either graduated from schools in District 2 or were playing for college programs in northeastern Pennsylvania – to get in game action in the summer after having most of their spring college season wiped out by COVID-19.

The six-team league from a year ago morphed into a four-team league this summer with the more-established college summer leagues back in action.

Keystone College is one of the main game sites for the league, which also plays games at Marywood University, Pittston Area’s high school field at the school district’s Primary Center and Scranton High School.

In addition to providing a field, there are also six players from the Giants in the league, along with four Abington Heights graduates.

Lackawanna Trail graduate Nate Rolka, who recently completed his sophomore season on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level at the University of Delaware, was one of the league’s most effective pitchers in the first month of action.

The league opened June 5.

Through July 5, Team Orange led the way with an 8-3 record.

The league includes current college players plus recent graduates who have committed to college play.

Scott Gilbert, the top pitcher for Abington Heights in its 2021 run to the state Class 5A quarterfinals, is one of the starters for the first-place Orange. He is headed to Bloomsburg University to pitch in Division II of the NCAA.

The Black team is second at 6-5 with a heavy influence of local players.

Keystone has four players on the roster – right-handed pitcher Ross Zanghi, first baseman/catcher Robert Gouldsbury, outfielder Luis Francisco and pitcher/outfielder Austin Norton, an incoming recruit.

Rolka is also part of the team along with Michael Show, a 2021 Abington Heights graduate who is headed to Wilkes University, and Evan Dempsey, an Abington Heights graduate who just completed his first season at Oswego State.

Team White, which does not have any local players, is 5-6 for third place.

Last-place Team Camo (3-8) includes Keystone players Chris Hadsall, an infielder, and Brendan Kucharski, a first baseman, as well as Wilkes-bound Abington Heights graduate Ben Kubic, an infielder.

Rolka was the Opening Day starter for the Black and has twice thrown four innings in combined shutouts. He ranks second in the league in lowest WHIP (walks and hits per nine innings) and fifth in earned run average. He has held opponents to seven hits and six walks while striking out 29 and posting a 1.59 ERA in 17 innings.

Some highlights for local players in the season’s first month:

Hadsall went 2-for-3 with three RBI when Camo defeated Black, 10-0, in five innings June 12.

Rolka struck out five and gave up just one hit in four innings of a combined two-hitter the same day when Black shut out Camo, 4-0.

Francisco went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI while Zanghi threw a hitless, scoreless inning when Black downed Orange, 5-1, June 15. Gilbert struck out six and allowed just three hits in five innings as the Orange starter.

Rolka struck out nine and again allowed just one hit in four innings of Black’s 2-0 shutout of Orange June 19.

Zanghi was the winning pitcher in relief, giving up just an unearned run in two innings, and Rolka struck out two in a scoreless inning to pick up the save in Black’s 7-5 win over White June 22. Francisco had the game-winning, two-run double in the eighth inning.

Four days later, Zanghi was again the winner by throwing two innings of relief, without allowing an earned run, in Black’s 3-2 win over the White.

The Black fell to the White, 5-1, in the second game of the doubleheader despite Rolka only allowing a run on three hits in five innings.

Kucharski had a double and two RBI for Camo in a 6-5 loss to Orange in another June 26 game.

Gilbert gave up just one earned run in four innings, but Orange lost to Camo, 6-4, June 29.

Show drove in three runs and scored two when Black defeated White, 11-7, in another June 29 game.