Abington Heights continued its state baseball success, reaching the quarterfinals of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A tournament before having its season come to an end.

The Comets are 11-6 all-time in eight state tournament appearances, including 10-4 since the start of the tournament in 2009, the year they won the Class 3A championship in the old four-classification system.

With this year’s first-round victory, the Comets have won at least once in four of their five state appearances that have coming during the last dozen tournaments.

Abington Heights won the title in 2009, reached the final in 2015, advanced to the semifinals in 2013, made the quarterfinals this year and bowed out in the first round in 2014.

The three state losses between 2013 and this year were a pair of one-run games and a two-run loss.

This year’s state quarterfinal loss brought an end to a seven-game winning streak that had carried the team to a late-season comeback for the Lackawanna League Division 1 title and then a District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional championship after being seeded just sixth out of eight teams.

Abington Heights had its seeding position hurt by a four-game losing streak, immediately prior to the seven-game winning streak, that dropped the team to 7-6 at the time.

“I think we had a tough schedule there,” Comets coach Bill Zalewski said after the team lost two road games and a neutral field doubleheader at PNC Field in Moosic. “We played four really tough teams in a row. We were on the road a couple times. We try to do that stuff to prepare for the playoffs.

“We play a lot of the games on the road early, just to prepare … I think it helps us by the end of the year.”

A look at the state tournament games:

Manheim Central 8, Abington Heights 1

Abington Heights scored in the bottom of the first inning June 10 at DeSales University and Cole Vida held Manheim Central scoreless on one hit through four innings before the Barons broke loose.

Vida struck out nine and allowed just one earned run (two runs total) in 4 1/3 innings in the state quarterfinal.

Manheim Central scored four times in the fifth and four more in the seventh.

That was more than enough for Connor Rohrer, who threw a two-hitter and struck out 16 Comets. He walked just one.

Rohrer finished the game by getting an out in the at-bat in which he reached the 105-pitch playoff limit. Pitching rules allowed him to complete the batter, but would not have allowed him to continue after that.

Michael Show’s base running helped Abington Heights take a lead that held up for half the game.

Show was hit by a pitch while facing a 1-2 count. He went from first to third on an infield error with Scott Gilbert batting, then made it home on a passed ball.

Colin Davis and Matt Show had the only two Abington Heights hits with back-to-back, one-out singles in the third. They moved to second and third, but were stranded there.

Rohrer allowed just one more base runner, getting 10 of his strikeouts while retiring 14 of the last 15.

Abington Heights, which finished 14-7, was hurt by four errors.

Abington Heights 12, Cocalico 5

Gabe Pietryka drove in five runs with home runs in the fifth and sixth innings June 7 when Abington Heights opened the state tournament with the win at Schautz Stadium in Dunmore.

Cocalico was within, 6-4, when Pietryka hit a three-run blast with none out in the bottom of the fifth. The Abington Heights lead reached 12-4 on his two-run, two-out shot in the sixth.

A team that struggled offensively for much of the season produced 29 runs in three games, starting with the district semifinal.

Michael Show had a triple and single while driving in two runs and scoring two.

Matt Show, Mike Stanton and Gavin LaCoe also had two hits. Matt Show scored three times. Stanton scored twice and drove in a run. LaCoe drove in two.

Scott Gilbert got the win with 13 strikeouts in five innings. He gave up four runs on five hits and four walks.

Michael Show got five outs and Noah O’Malley’s strikeout finished off the game.

Gilbert won his last four games on the mound, giving him seven wins and a 1.59 earned run average during a season in which he struck out 105 in 52 2/3 innings.

After some struggles early in games, Gilbert made some adjustments that seemed to help in a postseason that included a 13-strikeout, two-hit shutout at Shikellamy in the subregional quarterfinals.