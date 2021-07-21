🔊 Listen to this

Greater Pittston Area’s Ethan Aftewicz hits a towering solo home run in the seventh inning to give his team a 5-4 victory over Abington in the Section 5 Little League Major Baseball championship game Tuesday at Back Mountain Little League.

A jubilant Ethan Aftewicz rounds third base after hitting the winning home run in the bottom of the seventh against Abington in the Section 5 Little League Major Baseball championship game Tuesday.

The Greater Pittston Area major baseball team takes a victory trot around Back Mountain Little League after defeating Abington 5-4 in seven innings Tuesday evening.

DALLAS — Down to their final at-bat.

The Greater Pittston Area all-stars hadn’t been in that situation all postseason.

Not in the District 16 tournament, where they rolled past opponents. Not in the Section 5 tournament, where they did the same for the most part.

Yet that was GPA’s predicament against Abington, an opponent determined to force another game Tuesday for the Section 5 Little League Major Baseball championship.

Two home runs later, GPA remained undefeated and was the champion with a 5-4 victory.

John Jadus hit a two-run homer with one out in the sixth and Ethan Aftewicz led off the seventh with a homer to send GPA to the state tournament at Valley West Little League in Conyngham. GPA opens state play at 7 p.m. Saturday against Section 1 champion DuBois.

“I was looking at it this morning. Coming into this game we outscored everybody 119-6,” GPA manager Joe Rusincovitch said. “Coming into this game, we’ve had some really, really good performances, but quite honestly we needed a game like this to go forward, have some pressure on us and have the kids handle it. They obviously reacted very well.”

GPA checked all those boxes, but more importantly checked the final box — the one for a victory.

Down 4-2, Jacoby Harnen led off the GPA sixth with a walk. Colin Rusincovitch followed with a fly to center which was hauled in on a sliding catch. Jadus was up next and GPA wanted his at-bat to end the day for Abington starter Christopher Naegele, who was nearing his pitch limit.

Jadus missed a take sign, but battled Naegele past his pitch limit and deposited his 89th pitch just over the left-field fence to tie the score 4-4.

“I saw the left fielder like turn around and keep spinning,” Jadus said, “so I knew it was going to drop, but I didn’t know if it was going to be a home run. It felt so good. It felt amazing.”

GPA got two more runners on in the sixth, but a flyout sent the game to the seventh.

Aftewicz, who came on in relief in the fifth, gave up a leadoff single to Abington’s Henri Giroux in the seventh. The threat soon fizzled. Aftewicz then ended the game with a blast to left in the bottom of the inning.

“I saw the height on it so I thought to myself it had a chance,” Aftewicz said.

GPA took a 2-0 led in the second on double steal by Harnen and Jadus, with Harnen on the scoring end, and an RBI single by Nick Innamorati.

Innamorati was the starting pitcher and after a walk to start the game retired nine in a row, with six Abington batters looking at the third strike. Trouble popped up the the fourth as a walk, single and error loaded the bases for Nathan Krempasky, who delivered a two-run double. Ryan Boyd’s RBI single gave Abington a 3-2 lead.

Abington boosted its lead to 4-2 in the fifth when Jack Pavuk walked, moved to second on Luke Dougherty’s double and scored on a groundout.

NOTE: Only Innamorati will be unavailable to pitch in the state opener because he won’t have the rest period required by Little League.

Championship Game

Greater Pittston Area 5, Abington 4 (7 inn.)

Abington`AB`R`H`BI

Giroux cf`3`0`1`0

Pavuk 2b`3`1`1`0

Dougherty ss`4`1`2`0

Kalinowski 1b`3`1`0`1

Krempasky c`4`1`1`2

Williamson rf`1`0`0`0

Comstock lf`2`0`0`0

Nalevanko lf`1`0`0`0

Boyd rf`2`0`2`1

Mendez 3b`2`0`0`0

Hanyon 3b`1`0`0`0

Naegele p`2`0`0`0

Totals`28`4`7`4

GPA`AB`R`H`BI

Innamorati p`3`0`1`1

Kroski 3b`4`0`1`0

Aftewicz ss`2`1`1`1

Wardecki 1b`3`0`0`0

Harnen c`0`2`0`0

Rusincovitch rf`1`0`0`0

Opiela ph`1`0`0`0

Jadus cf`2`2`1`2

Scagliotti ph`1`0`0`0

Tonte lf`1`0`0`0

Rosencrance ph`2`0`0`0

Gordon 2b`1`0`0`0

Schardien ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`22`5`4`4

Abington`000`310`0 — 4

GPA`020`002`1 — 5

2B — Dougherty, Krempasky. HR — Jadus, Aftewicz.

Abington`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Naegele`5.1`3`4`4`4`3

Krempasky (L)`0.2`1`1`1`0`0

GPA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Innamorati`4.2`5`4`3`3`9

Aftewicz (W)`2.1`2`0`0`1`2

Elimination Game

(Monday)

Abington 15, Back Mountain National 10

BMN`AB`R`H`BI

C.Flanagan cf`5`0`0`0

Osipower 2b`3`2`1`0

P.Flanagan 1b`4`2`2`0

Chapman p`2`1`1`0

Johns rf`1`1`0`0

Ecenrode lf`3`1`2`2

Bednar rf`2`1`0`0

Youngblood c`4`1`3`5

Aten 3b`1`0`0`0

English 3b`2`0`1`0

Gallagher ss`2`0`1`1

Slavinski ph`1`1`1`0

Totals`30`10`12`8

Abington`AB`R`H`BI

Giroux cf`3`4`2`1

Pavuk 2b`4`3`2`1

Dougherty ss`2`2`1`1

Kalinowski p`3`1`1`2

Krempasky 1b`2`1`0`1

Williamson rf`0`1`0`0

Comstock ph`2`0`0`0

Nalevanko lf`2`1`1`2

Boyd ph`2`0`2`0

Mendez 3b`2`1`1`1

Hanyon ph`2`0`1`0

Naegele c`3`1`1`1

Totals`27`15`12`10

Back Mtn. National`312`013 — 10

Abington`(10)02`30x — 15

2B — P.Flanagan 2, Youngblood 2, Nalewenko.

BMN`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chapman`0`1`3`3`3`0

Gallagher (L)`3`10`11`6`4`0

Youngblood`2`1`1`1`1`0

Abington`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kalinowski (W)`4`6`6`4`3`6

Naegele`0`1`1`1`3`0

Pavuk`2`5`3`3`0`1