HARVEYS LAKE — Not many young kids can say that they’ve been there before.

But, for the second time in just a matter of weeks, Cole Langdon had the opportunity to win a championship with a walk-off hit.

And he did.

Langdon sent the Back Mountain National 9-11 Baseball team to a Section 5 title on Tuesday at the Harveys Lake Little League Field. BMN defeated Abington 1-0 in seven innings.

Back Mountain National advances to the state championships to be held at Pittston Township Little League. Competition begins Saturday.

Scoreless through six-and-a-half innings, Back Mountain National started its rally when Joey Nocito reached base when he was hit by a pitch. Luca Pietraccini advanced the runner with a groundout. Langdon hit a line drive to center field that went beyond the reach of the fielder to bring home Nocito for the winning run.

“I just did it again, man,” Langdon said.

In early June, Langdon won his league championship on a walk-off hit.

“In the back of my mind, if he can duplicate it, he’s the best man to be up in that situation,” coach John Morris said.

Back Mountain National was finally able to get through after leaving six runners in scoring position. BMN left bases-loaded when Abington pitcher Darsh Patel forced a fielder’s choice in the second inning.

In the fifth inning, Justin Morris reached to lead off when the ball game out of the center fielder’s mitt. Patel earned two consecutive outs with runners on second and third base to keep BMN scoreless.

“They played as well defensively as we did,” BMN coach John Morris said. “We were able to get one more than they did. Best team we’ve played so far.”

Pietraccini was practically unhittable in an extra innings complete game. The Back Mountain National starter allowed just two hits – both infield singles – to earn the victory. He struck out two batters in a shutout performance.

His lone jam came in the fifth inning. Greyson Locker led off with a bunt that he legged out for a single. Pietraccini struck out the next batter and forced a 1-6-5 double play.

“I love going in on pressure situations,” Pietraccini said. “It’s very frightening when you give up a hit, and it could be the winning run.”

Christian Maier finished with two hits for Back Mountain National.

LITTLE LEAGUE

SECTION 5 FINAL

9-11 BASEBALL

Back Mountain National 1, Abington 0 (7 inn.)

Abington`AB`R`H`BI

Millett 2b`2`0`0`0

Spinelli rf`1`0`0`0

Moreski 1b`3`0`0`0

Jones lf`3`0`0`0

Cottell c`3`0`0`0

Locker cf`2`0`1`0

Weinberger 3b`1`0`1`0

Sarlor ph`1`0`0`0

Kehoe ss`2`0`0`0

Patel p`2`0`0`0

Lalley rf`1`0`0`0

Rainey ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`2`0

Back Mtn. National`AB`R`H`BI

Morris c`4`0`0`0

Nocito ss`2`1`0`0

Pietraccini p`4`0`1`0

Langdon 3b`4`0`1`1

Onzik 1b`2`0`1`0

Casey ph`1`0`0`0

Maier rf`3`0`2`0

Geskey cf`2`0`1`0

Mason ph`1`0`1`0

Shook 2b`1`0`0`0

Dalessendo ph`2`0`0`0

Romico lf`1`0`0`0

Rinehimer ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`28`1`7`1

Abington`000`000`0`—`0

Back Mtn. National`000`000`1`—`1

2B — Maier

Abington`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Patel`5`5`0`0`2`3

Moreski (L)`1.2`2`1`1`0`0

BMN`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Pietraccini (W)`7`2`0`0`0`2

Elimination Game

(Monday)

Abington 9, Greater Pittston Area 5

Abington`AB`R`H`BI

Millett 2b`4`0`2`0

Moraski 1b`4`1`0`1

Jones p`4`0`3`2

Cottell c`4`1`1`0

Locker cf`4`3`2`0

Weinberger 3b`3`2`1`0

Kehoe ss`2`0`1`0

Satori rf`1`0`0`0

Lalley rf`1`1`1`1

Ramey 1b`1`0`0`1

Spinelli lf`2`1`0`1

Patel lf`2`0`2`2

Totals`32`9`13`8

GPA`AB`R`H`BI

Stevenson cf`4`0`0`0

Bernardi 3b`3`1`0`0

Homschek p`4`0`1`1

Gisolfi 1b`3`2`2`1

Timms c`2`0`2`1

Chaump 3b`2`0`1`0

Borino ph`1`0`0`0

Cerasaro rf`2`1`0`0

Shovlin ph`1`0`0`0

Silinskie lf`2`0`0`0

Salvo ph`1`0`0`0

Dommes ss`2`1`2`0

Wolf ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`28`5`8`3

Abington`041`022 — 9

GPA`220`010 — 5

2B — Dommes

Abington`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Jones (W)`4`7`5`1`0`2

Murasky`1`0`0`0`0`3

Patel`1`1`0`0`0`1

GPA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Homschek (L)`5`10`7`5`1`4

Bernardi`0.2`3`2`2`1`1

Cerasaro`0.1`0`0`0`0`0