Lackawanna Trail graduate and current University of Delaware pitcher Nate Rolka became the Baseball U of Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League’s most effective pitcher while helping Team Black run away with first place.

Black won 13 straight games to finish 18-5, seven games ahead of the pack in the regular season of the four-team league.

Rolka led the league in strikeouts, earned run average and WHIP (walks plus hits per innings).

Recent Abington Heights graduate Michael Show, who is headed to Wilkes, and another former Comet, Evan Dempsey, who now plays at Oswego State, are also part of the Black team.