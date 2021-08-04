🔊 Listen to this

OLYPHANT – Lackawanna Trail hopes to combine its veterans with a talented sophomore class to stay in contention for titles locally and remain among the top Class A football teams in Pennsylvania.

The Lions played in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship game in 2018 and returned to the semifinals in 2019 when some of the current seniors saw some time in the starting lineup as sophomores.

Another strong sophomore class could be the key to Lackawanna Trail’s hopes this season.

“We kind of feel we’re back to that 2019 vibe,” coach Steve Jervis said during Tuesday’s Lackawanna Football Conference Media Day at the Regal Room.

The Lions certainly have some veterans to build around.

Two-way lineman R.J. Schirg, a 6-foot-2, 285-pounder, received all-state recognition for his role on the state semifinal team.

Two-way end Miles Edwards, two-way lineman Cole Choplosky, backs Kody Cresswell and Tyler Rozanski, quarterback/defensive back Owen Lisk and junior wide receiver/defensive back also saw starts on at least one side of the ball for some or all of the 2019 season.

All those players are experienced, along with Johnny Halter, who shared the split end spot with Litwin last season.

Two of the sophomores, tight end Tenzen Lewis and inside linebacker Hunter Patterson earned starts late in their freshman season and should add duties on the other side of the ball.

They are joined by classmates Stephen Jervis, Kolbee Soltis, Alex Castellano and Cole Schirg.

Jervis got some experience off the bench and could share some quarterback time with Lisk.

“We have some seniors who have some great big-game experience,” coach Jervis said. “So, those are kids we’re going to really lean on for our leadership.

“ … We have a really good sophomore class. Those sophomores, how they mesh and get up to game speed – we brought up six of them last year to get them some game experience – I think that’s going to be the key, how quickly the sophomores get up to where the seniors are at.”

The Lions finished second to perennial rival Old Forge in LFC Division 4 and District 2 Class A during the shortened 2020 season.