SCRANTON – Bailey White knew she hit the ball hard while leading off the bottom of the seventh inning of the July 15 Lackawanna vs. Luzerne Senior All-Star Softball game.

The Abington Heights graduate also had reason to have doubts.

Balls had been hit hard earlier in the night without leaving the Connell Park field, including one that White helped knock down near the fence.

And, none of her home runs in high school had ever left a park with fences 225 feet from home plate.

None of that matter and none of it stopped White from producing the game-ending hit and securing her team’s Most Valuable Player award in a 7-6 victory.

“I was pretty sure, but I had also seen two or three hard-hit balls that didn’t make it,” said White, who seemed more convinced after the game that she needed to try out for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I team at the University of Delaware as a walk-on when she arrives at college.

The home run was just part of the MVP performance.

White was one of only three players in the game with two hits. She also made one of the game’s biggest defensive plays to make sure it was tied going to the bottom of the final inning.

Luzerne, made up of recent graduates from the Wyoming Valley Conference, scored in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to turn an 5-0, fourth-inning deficit into a 6-6 tie.

With the lead at 5-3 and the tying runs in scoring position in the fifth, center fielder White move toward the right-field gap and settled under a fly ball.

White then fired home to double up the lead runner, who had tagged up.

“I automatically assumed it was going to be an aggressive play,” White said. “ … Everything worked out the way I wanted to although it was a little lower (throw) than I wanted.”

White was joined by Abington Heights teammate Rachel McDonald in producing the fast start.

After White doubled in the game’s first run, McDonald singled in two runs, including White for a 3-0, first-inning lead.

Honesdale’s Rachel Daub joined White with two hits and held on as catcher in a collision on White’s double play.

“Thank goodness for Rachel Daub,” White said. “ … She did a really good job, she got absolutely nailed, but she stayed in it.”

Berwick’s Katie Starr was Luzerne MVP. She drove in two runs and scored the tying run.

The game concluded the Lackawanna vs. Luzerne Baseball and Softball Senior All-Star Games doubleheader, presented by 570 Sports Show LLC.

The Lackawanna team was made up of players throughout the Lackawanna League.