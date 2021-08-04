🔊 Listen to this

Abington’s Nathan Krempasky, kneeling, Anthony Hanyon, center, and Christopher Naegele were saddened in an extra inning loss against Greater Pittston Area on Tuesday, July 20, at Back Mountain Little League.

Abington’s Jack Pavuk signals for a time out as he’s safe at first base after an attempted pick off.

Abington’s starting pitcher Christopher Naegele pitched well before being taken out of the game due to his maximum allotted pitches per game against Greater Pittston Area.

The Abington Junior Little League defeated Greater Wyoming Area head-to-head in a best-of-three championship series for the Pennsylvania Section 5 title before having its season end at the state tournament.

The three younger Abington teams – Majors (10-12-year-olds), 9-11-year-olds and 8-10-year-olds – all conquered larger fields of competition on the way to District 17 championships before being eliminated in Section 5 play. The Major and 9-11-year-old teams each finished second in the section while the 8-10-year-olds finished third.

JUNIOR

The Abington team lost its first two games in the state tournament at DuBois, falling to Harborcreek, 19-3, and Indiana, 13-4, July 28-29.

Abington got to the state level by rallying in an exciting series with Greater Wyoming Area.

The deciding game was played over two days July 22-23.

Abington twice overcame late four-run innings by GWA.

First GWA scored four times in the top of the seventh for a 9-5 lead. Abington rallied with four runs of its own to tie the game and force extra innings, but the game was suspended for darkness.

GWA, again surged in front by four, but Abington won, 14-13, five a five-run bottom of the eighth, scoring on walks hits and errors before the winning run came in on a bases-loaded balk.

Winning pitcher Ben Walsh was 3-for-4 with two RBI for Abington Logan Williams had two hits and drove in a run.

GWA had opened the series with a 7-4 win, but Abington fought back with a 5-1 win to force the third game.

MAJORS

Abington defeated Back Mountain, 15-10, in the Section 5 elimination bracket final before settling for second place when it lost to then-unbeaten Greater Pittston Area July 20, 5-4.

Facing a team that had outscored the opposition 119-6 in a 9-0 start to that point, Abington forced the game into extra innings.

Luke Dougherty had two hits and Nathan Krempasky drove in two runs in the loss. Christopher Naegele limited GPA to four hits for 5 1/3 innings.

GPA tied the game by scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth and won it in the bottom of the seventh.

Connor Kalinoski and Ryan Boyd drove in the other Abington runs.

Henri Giroux and Jake Pavuk scored four and three runs from the top two spots in the batting order while leading the offense against Back Mountain with two hits each.

Abington took a 10-3 lead in the bottom of the first and Kalinoski held the lead through four innings.

Pavuk finished up on the mound.

Kalinoski and Jake Nalevanko each drove in two runs.

Krempasky and Dougherty had three RBI each and Nalevanko had two in an 11-6, come-from-behind win over Lakeland.

Abington won the District 17 title by beating Old Forge in both the winners bracket final July 7 and the overall championship game July 11.

Winning pitcher Giroux went 3-for-3 in a 15-0 rout in the winners bracket final.

Pavuk, Kalinoski, Krempasky, Naegele and Lucas Mendez all drove in two runs.

Given two shots at beating Old Forge when it emerged from the elimination bracket, Abington needed only one, closing it out with another shutout, 8-0.

9-11-YEAR-OLDS

Another Abington team lost in an extra inning in the final.

Back Mountain National defeated Abington, 1-0, in seven innings at Harveys Lake July 20.

Darsh Patel and Race Moraski held Back Mountain scoreless for 6 2/3 innings with defensive help from center fielder Greyson Locker, shortstop Brennan Kehoe and catcher Cooper Cottell.

Locker and Alec Weinberger had the Abington hits.

Abington used small ball to get past Greater Pittston Area, 9-5, in the winners bracket final July 19.

Locker stole home to break a 4-4 tie and Abington took advantage of four bunt singles to erase an early 2-0 deficit.

Jason Jones, Moraski and Patel combined on a five-hitter.

Locker and Jones each had two hits.

Abington started its road back through the elimination bracket with a 22-1 rout of Wayne Highlands.

Kehoe and Ty Millett combined on a three-hitter.

Jones, who had a double, triple and six RBI, and Millett each had three hits. Moraski, who drove in four runs, and Weinberger each had two hits.

Cottell had a triple while Patel had a double and three RBI.

Abington rolled through three district games by a total of 51-4, pounding Old Forge, 13-2, in the deciding game July 8.

Patel and Locker combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Jones went 3-for-3 with five RBI.

Millett and Kehoe had two hits each.

8-10-YEAR-OLDS

Abington won its district title with four straight wins after its 3-2 loss to North Pocono.

The recovery started with an 11-0 rout of Moosic.

A 9-4 win over Dunmore in the elimination bracket got Abington the shot it used to post consecutive 13-3, 6-3 wins over North Pocono.

Graham Kelly struck out eight and had two hits in the win that forced a deciding game.

Nathanael Kaval had three hits. Ryan Repshis and Paulie Davis joined Kelly with two.

Jake Kwiatkowski was the winning pitcher and Kaval struck out seven in the championship game.

Repshis had two hits.

Repshis got the pitching win and had two hits against Dunmore.

Davis, Kaval and Kwiatkowski also had two hits while Shane Goldberg had a double.

The team settled for third in the section tournament where it did enjoy a 12-0 shutout of Valley View.

Kwiatkowski got the pitching win.

Jake Fisne and Kelly had three hits each while Repshis, Kwiatkowski and Davis had two.

Bruce Batala and Caeden Lyon added doubles.