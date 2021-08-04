🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights has moved its home football opener from a Saturday afternoon at Grove Street Stadium to Friday night, Aug. 27, under the lights on the school district’s new turf field at the high school.

OLYPHANT – The long wait for the return of Abington Heights football will be 18 hours shorter than originally planned.

The school has decided to move the season opener from Grove Street Stadium in Clarks Summit to the new turf field at the high school where it can also take advantage of lights to play Tunkhannock in a non-league opener Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. It will be the team’s first home, night game.

“We’re excited to go out on the new turf field we have,” said guard/defensive tackle Christian Lezinski, one of the team’s two representatives at Tuesday’s Lackawanna Football Conference Media Day.

Lezinski is one of the few players with any starting experience remaining from a team that went 3-8 in 2019, the last time the Comets participated in football.

Abington Heights sat out last season as a precautionary measure taken by the administration and school board because of the pandemic.

Returning from an idle season to play in the LFC’s top division presents some challenges.

“Missing a season last year, we obviously have a lot of question marks going into this season as far as what’s expected with a lot of new faces and a lot of young guys,” said P.T. Cutrufello a reserve and special teams player two years ago who is a candidate to take over at quarterback. “We’re going to look to make the best of it. We hope to have some guys who can make big plays and help us have a good season.”

Lezinski was in on seven tackles and Cutrufello six in 2019.

“We just have a bunch of young guys who we’re hoping will be able to step up and fill roles nicely and we’re hoping to have a good year,” Lezinski said.