The second season of the Baseball U of Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League served as a place for the University of Delaware’s Nate Rolka to work on his pitching close to home.

For the Lackawanna Trail graduate, it also became a place to excel.

Rolka was honored as the Pitcher of the Year when the league held its All-Star Game Aug. 3. between the end of the regular season and start of the playoffs.

Team Black teammate Ryan Cesarini, a recent Valley View graduate, was named Player of the Year after combining with Rolka to help lead the team to first place in the regular season with an 18-5 record.

Rolka posted a 2.61 earned run average in 11 appearances, including five starts. He struck out 52 while giving up just 13 hits and 15 walks in 31 innings. After receiving his award, he pitched in the All-Star Game and threw a scoreless inning.

The Black team also included Abington Heights graduates Evan Dempsey and Michael Show and Keystone College players Robert Gouldsbury and Austin Norton.

Dempsey, an Oswego State outfielder/pitcher, went 2-for-15 (.133) with four runs scored. He had an 18.00 ERA in four innings over three games.

Show, a recent graduate who is headed to play at Wilkes University, batted .259 in 11 games. The outfielder drew 10 walks for a .459 on-base percentage with seven runs scored and six driven in.

Gouldsbury, a first baseman/catcher, batted .250 with two doubles and six RBI in 17 games.

Norton matched Rolka for most games pitched with 11. He had 22 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings while compiling a 2.02 ERA.

Scott Gilbert, another recent Abington Heights graduate, pitched for postseason champion Team Orange. Before heading off to pitch at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II baseball at Bloomsburg University, he had a 5.40 ERA with 21 strikeouts, but 28 walks in 18 ½ innings.

Team Camo was last in the regular season, but upset Black in the semifinals to reach the title game. Its roster included recent Abington Heights graduate Ben Kubic and Keystone veterans Brendan Kucharski and Chris Hadsall.

Kubic, a middle infielder who is headed to Wilkes, was hitless in 18 at-bats.

Kucharski, a first baseman, batted .270 in 20 games. Hadsall, an infielder, hit .283 in 18 games.

Show had two hits, a run and an RBI in Black’s playoff loss.