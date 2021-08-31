🔊 Listen to this

OLYPHANT — Frank Dyska watched 24 players with varsity playing experience – split over two graduating classes – leave since the last time Abington Heights played a boys soccer game.

Errol Mannick skipped over a season that would have featured a special senior class of 13 and high hopes for extending a season longer than usual.

The two Abington Heights soccer teams are back – and trying to return to their typical status of contender – after sitting out the fall of 2020 as part of the school district’s cautious approach to contact sports during the pandemic.

“I think the biggest thing is kind of feeling out where we’re at after having such a long break,” Dyska said in an Aug. 31 phone interview.

During the Lackawanna Soccer League Media Day earlier in the month, Mannick said it is important to recognize the opportunity that is available this year.

“It was heartbreaking last year, but we’re very appreciative and we’ve talked about that as a team, you just don’t know when and if something can be taken away from you,” he said.

Mannick expected 2020 to be a special season after a somewhat surprising Lackawanna League Division 1 championship in 2019.

“We didn’t even anticipate winning our league in 2019 and we ended up winning the league and we had pretty much our entire squad back,” Mannick said. “That bunch there would have been my fifth year coaching them because I coached them in junior high. We had the co-ed junior high team and I coached eight of them from the junior high squad. There was a lot of continuity there.

“ … Last year was really the year we were looking forward to, to try to make some kind of state run for the first time in a while.”

The boys team returns three starters from the 2019 squad – Robert Saunders and Yoshi Matsui, who played midfield, and defender Aidan Crum.

Some of the most promising additions include senior forwards Ryan Salony and Kohen Stiles, junior midfielder Jack Cowgill and junior defender Byron Maldonado.

Senior Karen Daly returns to lead the girls defense. Lauren Lefchak, a senior defender/midfielder, also has some starting experience.

Mannick is also hopeful for a big contribution from senior goalie Allison Dammer, a talented multi-sport athlete who is out for soccer for the first time since junior high.

Junior forward Bryn Stiles was second on the team in scoring two years ago.

The four sophomores could all make an impact in what became their debut year because of not having a team as a freshman.

Claire Shoemaker is a candidate for center midfield, Maggie Ratchford is a forward, Alyssa Steenback is a forward/midfielder and Madeline Davies is a midfielder/defender.

Mannick said there is also a “lot of potential” in the team’s five freshmen.