Abington Heights began the girls tennis season with a pair of 5-0 victories over Lackawanna League opponents, including a veteran West Scranton team that it defeated in the 2020 District 2 Class 3A championship match.

The Comets also have an experienced lineup the singles combination of senior Bella Peters, a three-time district singles champion, and juniors Rina Hanumali and Faith Bennett all returning. Senior Elina Joshi and junior Hanna Adonizio return from last season’s doubles lineup.

Seniors Paige Watt and Charlotte Haggerty and sophomore Nevaeh Vendrell also return to the program, which has added juniors Lilly Haggerty, Keya Patel and Allie Detter as well as freshmen Susan Arp, Bernie Mullin and Mary Booth.

Abington Heights 5, West Scranton 0

Abington Heights went on the road to win the Aug. 31 showdown, taking all five matches in straight sets, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory by Faith Bennett-Hanna Adonizio at first doubles.

Bella Peters and Rina Hanumali won the top two singles spots.

Susan Arp, at third singles, and Bernie Mullin-Elina Joshi, at second doubles, each followed up a 7-5 first set by rolling through the second set.

Abington Heights 5, Delaware Valley 0

Abington Heights lost just four games across the five matches while defeating Delaware Valley in the Aug. 27 Lackawanna League opener.

Faith Bennett won, 6-0, 6-0, at third singles.

The doubles teams of Susan Arp-Hanna Adonizio and Bernie Mulin-Elina Toshi each dropped just one game.

Bella Peters won, 6-2, 6-0, at first singles.

Rina Hanumali was ahead 3-0 in the first set before winning by default.