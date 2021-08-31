Under-par rounds were a frequent occurrence among the Lackawanna League’s top players in the biggest matches of the first dozen days of the high school season.

Abington Heights came through its first five matches with just one loss, falling to defending Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A state champion Scranton Prep, the only team it trails in Division 1.

Lackawanna Trail was 4-0-1 going into the final day of the month with the tie coming against Mid Valley, the team with which it is now tied in Division 3 standings while trying to repeat as division champion.

Abington Heights 5½, North Pocono 3½

James Flickinger had three birdies in a 3-under-par 33 Aug. 29 at Glen Oak Country Club while helping Abington Heights defeat North Pocono in a match to break a second-place tie in Lackawanna Division 1.

Bryce Florey added two birdies while joining partner Luke Morgan in sweeping the three points in the middle foursome.

The Comets won despite North Pocono’s Billy Pabst Jr. also shooting a 33.

Scranton Prep 6 ½, Abington Heights 2 ½

Thomas Lynch fired a 3-under-par, 33, Michael Sewack added a 34 and Michael Lynch shot 35 on the back nine of Glenmaura National on the morning of Aug. 27 to win the Lackawanna Division 1 showdown between defending District 2 champions.

All three are Country Club of Scranton members who are familiar with most of their Abington Heights counterparts through various summer competition.

Thomas Lynch recovered from a first-hole bogey to birdie four of the next six holes in annual league meeting of long-time rivals.

“It was a lot of just good positioning off the tee, playing strategic, not wanting to play too aggressive,” Thomas Lynch said. “You can still make the birdie without hitting driver, so there’s no point.”

Thomas Lynch and Sewack combined to hit one driver and post seven birdies and they got plenty of help from teammates, including Michael Lynch.

“With the quality of team that Prep always has year after year, it’s tough to come to their home course and capitalize,” Comets coach Frank Summa said. “You have to capitalize on mistakes and they didn’t make them today.”

Mid Valley 4½, Lackawanna Trail 4½

Mid Valley swept the first foursome while tying Lackawanna Trail in the Aug. 27 Lackawanna Division 3 match and ending a 15-match, regular-season winning streak by the Lions.

Abington Heights 9, Dunmore 0

Flickinger shot 2-under, 34 when Abington Heights swept the Aug. 26 non-league match at Glen Oak.

Abington Heights 9, Honesdale 0

Michael Marion had three birdies in a round of 1-under-par, 34 at Honesdale Golf Club during the Lackawanna Division 1 shutout Aug. 25.

James Flickinger added two birdies while finishing at par.

Lackawanna Trail 8½, Carbondale ½

The Lions secured four points within six holes and four more on the seventh hole at Rock Creek Golf Course in the Aug. 25 Lackawanna Division 3 victory.

Adam Jones, Nathan Wescott, Gavin June, Brayden Jones and Michael Bluhm all won in both singles and better-ball.

Abington Heights 5½, Wallenpaupack 3½

A young Wallenpaupack team gave Abington Heights a surprising test in the Aug. 20 opener at Glen Oak.

Lackawanna Trail 8, Elk Lake 1

Lackawanna Trail defeated Elk Lake on the road in an Aug. 24 non-league match.

Lackawanna Trail 9, Old Forge 0

The Lions won at Pine Hills Aug. 20 to open defense of their Lackawanna Division 3 title.

They secured eight of nine points before leaving the sixth green.

Lackawanna Trail 6, Dunmore 3

Lackawanna Trail opened the season with a non-league win Aug. 19, getting the margin of victory by sweeping all three better-ball points.