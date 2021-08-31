CLARKS SUMMIT — Season-opening wins can be important in setting the tone for any athletic team.

The argument can be made that the Abington Heights football team needed one a bit more than most.

After going 696 days without playing and 703 without a win, the Comets made a positive return to the sport Aug. 27 on an historic night at the Abington Heights High School field.

The Comets waited through a lengthy lightning delay to finish off a 16-0 Opening Night – with the emphasis on “Night” – victory over visiting Tunkhannock.

The game, played on the new artificial surface at the high school field, was the first night home game in school history for the Comets, who have their remaining home games scheduled for Saturday afternoons at Comet Stadium on Grove Street in Clarks Summit.

With all the time between games, a 104-minute break before the first 1½ and last 2½ quarters was not about to stop the Comets.

“With the weather delays and mentally staying focused with a group that is really young and inexperienced, I was really impressed with the way we were able to come back out and execute,” Comets coach Joe Repshis said.

The Comets were up 9-0 with 6:24 left in the second quarter at the time of the break. They added a fourth-quarter touchdown to put the game away.

“We’re just excited to be back playing again,” Repshis said. “A win at any time is important, but coming out and heading into this year, it was really important to get that win.

“I’m just extremely happy for the kids.”

The Comets won by producing the game’s five longest plays, passes of 77 and 34 yards and runs of 45, 42 and 39. Tunkhannock had a 13-9 advantage in first downs, but the Abington Heights defense never allowed a pass play for more than 22 yards or a run of more than 12.

P.T. Cutrufello, who later hit the 77-yard touchdown pass and broke the 39-yard run, intercepted a pass that ricocheted off the hands of a Tunkhannock receiver less than four minutes into the game.

Sophomore Caleb Marzolino went off the right side on his first varsity carry, spun out of tackle to keep his balance after appearing to be headed down, and sprinted 42 yards on the first Abington Heights offensive play.

The Comets stalled there but Michael Hartshorn easily made a 37-yard field goal.

A Tiger defender stopped, thinking either that the pass had skipped off the turn or that Matt Show’s knee was down, on the 77-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter.

Abington Heights held at its 23 following the delay and Tunkhannock missed a field goal attempt in the final minute of the third quarter to keep the lead at nine points.

Christian Henzes returned a fourth-quarter interception 37 yards and Nick Deremer scored from the 19 on the next play to increase the lead to 16.

Juniors Henzes, a safety, and Jack Burke, an end, led the defense in the shutout. Henzes had four tackles, four assists, the interception and the long return that followed. Burke had six tackles, including two sacks, and an assist.

Deremer had five tackles and three assists from his linebacker position.

Austin Boersma, Cole Reese and Roman Cutrufello each made four tackles and other contributions.

Marzolino finished with a team-high 60 yards on nine carries while Caleb Walsh had 56 yards on five carries as part of a 28-carry, 172-yard ground game.