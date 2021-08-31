🔊 Listen to this

With a lineup nearly equally split between established veterans and promising newcomers, Lackawanna Trail coach Steve Jervis understood that the early development of the sophomore class could go a long way in determining his team’s fate this season.

Jervis saw some early positives in that area with sophomores scoring the first three touchdowns on the way to Friday’s Opening Night, 28-0 victory at Lackawanna Trail.

Stephen Jervis, the coach’s son who is sharing quarterback duties, got the scoring started three minutes into the second quarter with a 15-yard run.

After a sluggish start, the Trail ground game produced more than 150 yards by halftime. Lukas Gumble had 68 of those yards on just five carries, including an 11-yard touchdown run with 5:28 left in the second quarter for a 14-0 halftime lead.

The two touchdowns in the second quarter were followed by two more in the third quarter.

Hunter Patterson scored on a 12-yard run, then Kody Cressell added a 4-yarder in the third quarter.

The Lackawanna Trail defense posted a shutout with the help of holding Carbondale’s ground game to 30 yards in the first half.

The loss spoiled the head coaching debut of Jeff Arthur and Carbondale’s return after a year away from the sport for COVID-19 precautions.