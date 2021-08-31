Abington Heights made several adjustments to its athletic program during a July school board meeting.

Junior high girls soccer was added, ending a lengthy history of the sport being co-ed and competing against boys teams on the junior high level.

Girls golf, varsity boys and girls lacrosse and junior high baseball became fully funded programs, changing their status from being pay-to-play sports during their start-up stage.

Glenn Carr, who has played indoor field hockey for the U.S. Men’s National Team, was named head coach of the school’s field hockey team.

Greg Theony was promoted from assistant to head wrestling coaching, replacing Steve Peters, who has taken a teaching job at Wallenpaupack, where he will be a wrestling assistant.