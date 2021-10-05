EXETER — Abington Heights is sending three golfers and Lackawanna Trail one to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships after their finishes in the Oct. 5 District 2 Tournament at Fox Hill Country Club.

The Comets qualified two in Class 3A boys and one in Class 2A girls. The Lions had a qualifier in Class 2A boys.

James Flickinger and Michael Marion placed third and fourth in Class 3A boys where the top four in the 32-player field moved on the PIAA Championships Oct. 19 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Liz Franchetti will play in the Class 3A girls tournament the same day after grabbing the last of three available spots out of 15 players.

Lackawanna Trail’s Gavin June finished seventh in Class 2A boys where the district gets six spots in the state tournament. District champion Michael Lugiano from Lake-Lehman, however, is declining his state berth to play in a televised, national event, opening an additional spot.

Flickinger birdied 8 and parred the rest of the front nine holes, then birdied 10 to move into title contention. He had finished fourth last year when only three spots were available and made it this time by finishing at 2-over-par, 73, three shots behind the first-place playoff.

“My putter was awesome today, which is unlike the Flickingers,” Flickinger said. “Usually, the Flickingers very used to the three putts, but today they didn’t come, which was very nice.”

Well, they didn’t come after Flickinger’s first hole when he started on 18. And, he drained a 30-footer on 8 for his first birdie. After another two holes later, he “put it on cruise control” to try to protect the spot in the state field.

Marion shot 74. After starting on 17, he was in trouble with a double bogey at 13, but came back strong on the par-5, 14th.

“That was a little turn of events,” Marion said of the eagle after hitting the green from 230 yards with a 4-iron and rolling in a six-foot, downhill putt.

Franchetti shot 84, beating two fourth-place finishers by four shots.

“I was a district qualifier all four years of high school,” Franchetti said. “It was my last shot to get to states. It feels very good to get there.”

Franchetti was helped by holing out from the sand for a birdie on 7, her second hole. Like Marion, she recovered from a double bogey, coming right back with a birdie on the par-3, third hole.

June had three double bogeys to overcome – in succession. He turned around a potentially disastrous stretch on 18, 1 and 2 by putting up three birdies in a 6-over-par, 77.

Although he was aware of and aiming for the extra state spot that was available, June was not necessarily expecting it.

“I just thought it would be a good experience getting through pre-districts and getting here,” June said.

Now, he has another good experience ahead with a chance to play in the PIAA Championships, which for Class 2A players are being held Oct. 18.

Michael Sewack and Michael Lynch from Scranton Prep shot 73 and 76 to make it to the state individually along with playing there as part of the defending championship team in Class 2A.