Lackawanna Trail repeated as Division 3 champion and Abington Heights reached the Lackawanna League’s Class 3A final before falling in a playoff decided on the last hole in the last group.

The Lions went 9-0-1, beating Mid Valley in the second meeting to break the first place tie after their first match had ended in a tie.

Lackawanna Trail won in the league’s Class 2A quarterfinals, but lost for the second time this season to Division 4 champion Montrose and was eliminated in the semifinals.

Unbeaten Division 1 champion Scranton Prep then rolled over Montrose, 9-0, in the league’s Class 2A final.

Scranton Prep was the only team to beat Abington Heights in the Division 1 season.

The Comets, however, lost the Class 3A final, 5-4, to North Pocono, which had placed third in Division 1 because of its two regular-season losses to Abington Heights.

Abington Heights had control of the match early and, even after some troubles late in the front nine, made the turn in position to take 6½ of nine points.

North Pocono continued its rally and won on Logan Rose’s eight-foot par putt on the final hole to avoid the teams going to a playoff.

Scranton Prep went 12-0 overall in the regular season, Abington Heights was 11-2 and Lackawanna Trail was 12-2-1.