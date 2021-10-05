NEWTON TWP. — Abington Heights has used the depth of its two cross country teams to put together successful seasons while others are landing individual titles.

The Comets have the last unbeaten team in the Lackawanna League girls standings and have just one loss in the boys league, suffered Sept. 28 when they hosted the most important meet of the season in the league.

Abington Heights, North Pocono and Valley View run together each week. The Sept. 28 meet was the one time they are scored against each other, so instead of having three results each in the six-team meet, the Abington Heights boys and girls had five that day.

The Comets went 5-0 in girls and 4-1 in boys, losing only to unbeaten North Pocono, which clinched the win by having the top three individuals in the entire six-team meet.

Abington Heights, North Pocono and Valley View are among the league’s strongest programs in both boys and girls and the teams get to know each other well while racing other opponents each week.

The Comets beat both in the girls race when it mattered, topping Valley View, 26-29, and North Pocono, 26-31.

North Pocono’s Emily Franklin was the individual winner and Western Wayne’s Madison Kammer was second.

Maia Arcangelo led Abington Heights to the victories, placing third. She got help from Emma Horsley in fifth and Reese Morgan in seventh.

Abington Heights (14-0) also easily defeated Lakeland, Western Wayne and Lackawanna Trail, all by at least 20 points.

Casey Healey was 15th, Addy Adamsky 17th and Sophie Breitenoeder 19th for Abington Heights.

Lackawanna Trail was 0-5 on the day and is just 1-13.

Caleb Kenyon, Aiden Horne and Mason Natalini produced the 1-2-3 finish that led North Pocono past the Abington Heights boys, 25-31.

“Abington Heights almost always has five in the top 10, but we knew if we went 1-2-3, we were sure to win and that’s what we went for,” Natalini said.

Abington Heights beat the day’s other four opponents by at least 21 points.

Tommy Walsh and Gavin Ross were fifth and sixth in the six-team race.

Lackawanna Trail went 1-4 and was 6-8 on the season going into Oct. 5’s meets.

Brayden Clarke led the Lions, placing seventh.

Abington Heights had Nicholas Booth and Sean Rooney ninth and 10th, then Alex Duffy and Jack Sorensen in 12th and 13th.

The unbeaten girls record in the first season under new coach Ed Bath, a late appointment as the season was getting underway, includes beating Montrose on a tiebreaker in the season opener because Abington Heights had the better sixth finisher after the team scores were made up from the first five for each team.

Abington Heights got the season off to an impressive start when Gianna Sabatini took sixth out of 103 runners and the girls took first place in the Moravian Academy Lions Invitational in Bethlehem.

Horsley and Arcangelo were eighth and 10th.

The Comets were fourth in the boys race, led by Walsh in 15th place.