NEWTON TWP. — Abington Heights clinched no worse than tie for first place in the Lackawanna League standings Oct. 4 when it shut out Mid Valley, 5-0, but it was the result of two much closer matches that put the Comets in the position where wrapping up the title is a mere formality.

Abington Heights (13-0) will take the title outright as long as it defeats Scranton (3-9) in the Oct. 7 regular-season finale.

The Comets wound up in that position as the result of two home-court victories, a week apart Sept. 21 and 28 in meetings of unbeaten teams with emerging challenger Riverside and then long-time rival Scranton Prep.

Freshman third singles player Susan Arp and the first doubles team of Faith Bennett-Hanna Adonizio provided team points in both those showdowns.

Their efforts in those matches allowed Abington Heights to overcome an injury default by three-time District 2 Class 3A singles champion Bella Peters in the Scranton Prep match and number-two singles player Rina Hanumali’s only loss of the season in the Riverside match.

Hanumali came back to provide the other team point in the Scranton Prep win.

The third point against Riverside came with help from another freshman, Bernie Mullin, who teamed with Elina Joshi for a comeback in a three-set, second doubles victory that went on long after all the other matches had been completed with the teams tied, 2-2.

“It was a great experience and even though it was really stressful, we did well in the end,” Joshi said after they defeated Madelynn Perfilio-Paige Olanovich, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

They trailed by a set and two games at one point.

“It was a mixture of excitement and nervousness,” Mullin said of playing in the match that had all the other players from both teams cheering from courtside.

Arp, who opened the season in doubles before quickly landing a spot in the singles lineup, became the first singles player in the Lackawanna League to take a point from Riverside this season when she beat Bella Aniska, a returning state bronze medalist doubles player, 6-0, 6-4.

“The second set was a lot more challenging,” Abington Heights coach Kelly Arp said after her daughter’s victory. “Bella really cut down on her unforced errors and Susan had to be really careful and make good shots.”

Bennett-Adonizio rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Riverside’s Leah Pfeiffer-Elisabeth O’Hora at first doubles.

Against Scranton Prep, Hanumali defeated Annie Johnson, 6-1, 6-0, and Bennett-Adonizio topped Gisele Falzone-Ella Cohen, 6-3, 6-0.

That left Arp in the deciding match. She outlasted Leelah Farrell, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4, to end Scranton Prep’s 44-match league winning streak.

Peters returned from her shoulder issue to join Hanumali in posting 6-0, 6-0 singles wins against Mid Valley.

Abington Heights shook up its doubles lineup in the match to clinch at least a tie for first. Paige Watt joined Adonizio and Charlotte Haggerty teamed with Joshi for those wins.

The 13-0 Abington Heights record includes six straight 5-0 victories to start the season and 10 total. Montrose, in a 4-1 match, was the only other team to get a point against the Comets.

Scranton Prep bounced back to defeat Riverside, 3-2, and solidify its hold on second place.