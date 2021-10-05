🔊 Listen to this

Goals have been tough to come by against the Abington Heights soccer teams this season.

Scoring has also, however, become difficult for the girls team recently.

Both teams are contenders because of their ability to control possession and shut down teams with their defense.

Through action of Oct. 4, the girls were on a four-game shutout streak and the boys were on a six-game winning streak.

The girls have shut out seven of nine opponents, but they have played to scoreless ties against North Pocono and Honesdale, in games where the Comets dominated statistically, in two of the last three outings.

Abington Heights has allowed just four goals, three to unbeaten Delaware Valley in a 3-0 loss and the other during a win over Scranton Prep.

The Comets are 5-1-2 in league play and 6-1-2 overall.

Both Abington Heights teams are in second place out of eight teams in Lackawanna League Division 1.

The girls trail Delaware Valley and the boys trail Valley View.

The boys are 7-1 in the league and 7-3 overall. They have four total shutouts on the season.

Abington Heights is second of 12 girls teams and fourth of 10 boys teams in the District 2 Class 3A seedings races.