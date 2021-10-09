🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Maybe it was just the electric atmosphere of his team’s homecoming. Maybe it was simply a running back reaching his peak.

Whatever it was, something got in the head of Noah Schultz. And nobody was getting in his way.

Schultz ran through, over and around the Abington Heights defense for 302 yards and four touchdowns Friday, almost single-handedly carrying Crestwood to a 33-0 domination at Crestwood High School.

“It was homecoming,” shrugged Schultz, who finished with 25 carries and averaged over 12 yards per pop. “I was a little extra hyped up today.”

Somehow, it seemed like more than a more than the festive mood of the home crowd that inspired Schultz.

“Noah’s a wonderful athlete,” said Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli, who added that his running back has the potential to be something special. “He’s a young man who really had to find his place. No doubt about it, he’s one heck of a tailback.

“But it was his leadership tonight that was the difference.”

Schultz led the way from beginning to end for a Crestwood team that improved to 2-5 while looking to move out of the cellar of the five-team WVC Class 4A standings.

He ripped off a 17-yard touchdown run to polish off the game’s opening drive and scored on a 16-yard surge with just over eight minutes gone in the game.

Schultz had 94 yards by the end of the first quarter and 207 yards and three touchdowns by halftime after covering all 58 yards of a touchdown drive by taking direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation to end the half — and scoring on a 37-yard run 23 seconds from intermission.

“We practiced it all week,” Schultz said of the half-ending offensive formation, which had Crestwood in a 20-0 halftime lead. “It wasn’t a problem.”

At least not for Crestwood.

Schultz had little problem adding his fourth touchdown of the night by juking Abington Heights defenders all the way down the field on a 58-yard run while weaving his own path to the end zone to end the third quarter.

“When you’re kind of down to the red zone,” Schultz said, “you’ve just got to give it something extra to push to get it in there. The line did an amazing job all night. I hardly had to break any tackles.”

On the contrary, Schultz broke plenty.

Case in point: on his second touchdown run of the opening quarter, Schultz ran over one tackler near the line of scrimmage and carried another on his back while diving across the goal line to complete the 16-yard scoring surge.

In another instance, Schultz carried five defenders piling on and around him for the final five yards of a 10-yard first-down run early in the second half.

“I’m very proud of him,” Arcangeli said, “the men around him and this football team. It’s him continuing to learn the position and feel comfortable with it.”

In the end, Crestwood learned Schultz is anything but selfish.

The plan was to keep him on the field through at least the first drive of the final quarter, when Schultz would have been taking more handoffs with an opportunity to score his fifth touchdown. Instead, backup tailback Chase Pugh replaced him and crossed the goal line on a 16-yard run around end.

“When he (Schultz) could have had another touchdown, he told me to put the other guy in,” Arcangeli said.

“That’s what a leader is.”

Crestwood 33, Abington Heights 0

Abington Hts`0`0`0`0 — 0

Crestwood`7`13`7`6 — 33

First quarter

CRE — Noah Schultz 17 run (Ethan Shudak kick), 7:08

Second quarter

CRE — Schultz 16 run (Shudak kick), 3:39

CRE — Schultz 37 run (Kick failed), 0:23

Third quarter

CRE — Schultz 58 run (Shudak kick), 0:00

Fourth quarter

CRE — Chase Pugh 16 run (Kick failed), 7:30

Team statistics`AH`CRE

First downs`10`12

Rushes-yards`30-140`40-381

Passing yards`60`60

Total yards`200`441

Passing`7-18-1`5-10-1

Sacked-yards lost`2-15`0-0

Punts-avg.`3-41.3`2-47.5

Fumbles-lost`2-2`2-0

Penalties-yards`3-20`7-49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — AH, PT Cetrufello 9-45, Caleb Marzolino 8-25, Nick Deremer 4-25, Mason Fedor 2-16, Colin Davis 4-12, Austin Boersma 1-7, Declan Walsh 1-5, Tomaso Lello 1-5. CRE, Noah Schultz 25-302, Chase Pugh 7-59, Lincoln Bibla 4-12, Ethan Shudak 1-6, Jay Swank 1-5, TEAM 2- (minus 3).

PASSING — AH, Cetrufello 4-10-1-37, Davis 3-8-0-23. CRE, Swank 5-9-1-60, Kaleb Benjamin 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — AH, Nico Bossi 4-42, Jack Burke 1-8, Deremer 1-7, Fedor 1-8. CRE, Andrew Siscak 2-14, Joshua Hilpp 1-24, Brendan Dennis 1-14, Magnus Bibla 1-8.

INTERCEPTIONS — AH, Marzolino 1-0. CRE, Ethan Stoltz 1-0.