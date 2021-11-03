MESHOPPEN – Abington Heights fell short of a team championship Oct. 27 in the District 2 Cross Country Championships at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds, settling for second place in both Class 3A races, but the Comets did grab three of the five available individual berths for the state meet.

Tommy Walsh, Gavin Ross and Sean Rooney placed in the top eight, putting them among the best five individuals who were not part of the championship North Pocono team.

That performance sends them to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships in Hershey Nov. 6, along with Lackawanna Trail’s Brayden Clark, who qualified in Class A.

Lackawanna League champion North Pocono, the only team to beat Abington Heights during a 22-1 regular season, topped the Comets again, 30-46, as by far the best two teams in the six-team Class 3A boys field.

The Wyoming Valley Conference’s Crestwood beat Abington Heights in a meeting of unbeaten conference champions, 35-70, to lead the seven-team Class 3A girls field.

Walsh was fifth, Ross sixth and Rooney eighth to earn both district medals and state berths. The top 10 in each race earned medals.

Reese Morgan earned a medal with a 10th-place finish while leading the Abington Heights girls.

The Comets did not advance any girls to the state meet.

Lackawanna Trail was fifth out of nine teams in Class A boys, just 11 points out of fourth and well ahead of the rest of the pack.

Clarke finished sixth to claim one of 10 individual berths available along with the two team spots that went to Montrose and Blue Ridge. He also earned a medal.

Lackawanna Trail did not enter a full team in girls