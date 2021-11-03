Abington Heights won its final three meets in an Oct. 19 cluster at North Pocono without a girl among the top six finishers, completing a championship season in which the Comets went 23-0 without having a first-team all-star.

Mountain View and Forest City each had the first two finishers in their dual scoring with Abington Heights in the season finale, but the Comets had the depth necessary to beat the Lady Eagles, 27-32, and the Lady Foresters, 25-35. They also routed Susquehanna, 15-50.

Maia Arcangelo and Reese Morgan finished a second apart in seventh and eighth to lead Abington Heights.

The Comets also placed Gianna Sabatini 13th, Casey Healey 17th, Sophie Breitenoeder 18th and Grace Bath 19th.

Abington Heights routed the same three schools in the boys meet to finish 22-1, but settled for second place when North Pocono had an easy time with those opponents to completes its perfect season.

Gavin Ross and Thomas Walsh were third and fourth to lead Abington Heights, which placed four runners between ninth and 13th in the six-team race.

Ross and Walsh were first-team league all-star selections by the coaches.

Nicholas Booth, Sean Rooney and Alex Duffy from Abington Heights and Brayden Clarke from Lackawanna Trail made the second team.

Arcangelo, Sabatini and Emma Horsley were second-team, all-star choices from the Abington Heights girls team.

Lackawanna Trail finished 8-15 in boys meets and 2-21 in girls.