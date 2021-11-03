🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights won a pair of team championships and carried an unbeaten record all the way to Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A team tournament where it lost in the first round.

“We really met all the goals we had in terms of winning the league,” Abington Heights coach Kelly Arp said. “When we get to the level of states, we know we’re going up against really good teams that have seen a better level of competition throughout the season.

“We just had a really rough time.”

The Comets wrapped up their 14-0 league season Oct. 7 with a 5-0 victory over Scranton to finish one match in front of two-time defending champion Scranton Prep (13-1).

Abington Heights then reached the District 2 semifinals and finals at Kirby Park with a 5-0, home-court win over Pittston Area in the quarterfinals.

DISTRICT FINALS

WILKES-BARRE – Abington Heights won a rematch of the 2020 final with West Scranton, 3-1, in the semifinals Oct. 15 to reach the championship match where it defeated North Pocono, 3-0, later the same day.

The district team title was the fourth straight with Bella Peters serving as number-one singles player.

“It just kind of all hit me there at the end,” Peters said. “It’s crazy to say that we won team districts four years in a row. That’s something that very few people can say and I think it’s very cool.”

On the final day of district play, Peters, second second players Rina Hanumali and the first doubles team of Faith Bennett-Hanna Adonizio won matches in each round.

Hanumali lost just one game in each match and Bennett-Adonizo, after a tough semifinal, won, 6-0, 6-0, in the championship match.

Scranton Prep reached the Class 2A final before falling to eventual state champion Wyoming Seminary, 3-0.

Alyssa Wigley and Leelah Farrell won at first and third singles and Sarah Aubrey-Grace Devine won at second doubles when Scranton Prep defeated Dallas, 3-0, in a meeting of once-beaten teams in the semifinals.

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLARKS SUMMIT – Pennsbury came to the Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Center for the first round of the state Class 3A tournament without its top two singles players.

Pennsbury coach Tenaz Purdy chose to forfeit those two spots and keep the rest of the lineup intact, a move that paid off when her team easily won the remaining points for a 3-2 victory.

“We were really hopeful, knowing that we had the lead going into the match, but that was a very strong team,” coach Arp said after Pennsbury won all but two games in six sets. “We tried our hardest, but they really played great.”