🔊 Listen to this

CLINTON TWP. – Lackawanna Trail went into the final week of the regular season with a shot at the Lackawanna Football Conference Division 4 title.

When the Lions suffered their second straight loss, those title hopes went away, but the team had a chance to reset, using its earlier success to head into the District 2 Class 2A playoffs as the top seed.

Lackawanna Trail ended the regular season at 6-3, with half of the wins coming against the other three teams that make up the Class 2A field, 21-7 over second-seeded Dunmore, 42-7 over third-seeded Susquehanna and 34-0 over fourth-seeded Riverside.

The Lions host Riverside Nov. 5 in the district semifinals.

A recap of the games the Lions plays since the previous edition of the Abington Journal:

Old Forge 35, Lackawanna Trail 0

James Sobol threw for three touchdowns and ran for the other two as visiting Old Forge, the top-ranked Class A team in the state, according to PennLive.com, completed an unbeaten regular season and claimed the LFC Division 4 title Oct. 28.

Sobol threw for more than 100 yards in each half.

Old Forge did not allow a first down until four minutes remained in a first half in which the Blue Devils gained 209 yards on the way to a 21-0 halftime lead.

Sobol found Ethan Tallo for a 20-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left in the second quarter. He finished the half 5-for-6 for 111 yards.

Sobol ran 1 yard for a third-quarter touchdown, then hit Tallo again with 8:53 left to send the game into the Mercy Rule.

Mid Valley 21, Lackawanna Trail 7

Lackawanna Trail held the ball for more than 7½ minutes during a game-opening, 66-yard scoring drive at Mid Valley Oct. 22, but did not score again.

The Spartans, who finished the regular season 8-2, ended Lackawanna Trail’s five-game winning streak.

Mid Valley used a 92-yard drive to tie the game in the second quarter, then went ahead on a 98-yard touchdown run by Devin Ayala in the third.

Lackawanna Trail 21, Dunmore 7

Kody Cresswell carried 15 times for 114 yards and added a game-changing, 86-yard touchdown on a kickoff return to lead Lackawanna Trail to the Oct. 11 win in a likely preview of the District 2 Class 2A championship game.

The Lions used two long drives to build a 14-0 halftime lead before Dunmore drove for a touchdown on the first possession of the second half.

Cresswell then returned the kickoff for a touchdown to put Lackawanna Trail back in control.

Hunter Patterson had a 1-yard run and Lukas Gumble an 8-yard run for the first-half touchdowns.

Lackawanna Trail 42, Holy Cross 12

Cresswell carried 14 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns Oct. 8 when Lackawanna Trail went on the road and posted the LFC Division 4 victory.

Hunter Patterson ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

The Lions broke away from a 14-6 game at halftime and finished with 322 yards rushing.