James Flickinger made the most of his first chance to play in the individual portion of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Golf Championships.

Flickinger closed out his Abington Heights career by earning a state medal Oct. 19 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Flickinger shot 2-over-par, 73 to tie for eighth in the 72-player Class 3A boys field where the top 10 earned medals.

Billy Pabst Jr. from North Pocono lost in a playoff for the title and Logan Paczewski from Dallas finished one shot ahead of Flickinger in a tie for fourth, giving District 2 three medalists in Class 3A boys.

Flickinger was one of three Abington Heights players in the tournament, all making their first appearances as seniors. Flickinger and Marion had been there before in the team tournament while Liz Franchetti made her first trip to the championships.

Marion tied for 44th with a 42-39—81.

Franchetti was tied for 24th out of 36 players in Class 3A girls with an 84.

Flickinger was 3-over for the round after a double bogey at 5, but he came back with birdies on 6, 11, 12 and 14. He played the back nine in even par.

Marion also finished strong, going 1-under for the next five holes after a double bogey at 11.

Franchetti played a nine-hole stretch from 5 through 13 in 2-over with seven pars and two bogeys. She had three double bogeys in the round, including two in the last five holes.