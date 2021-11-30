🔊 Listen to this

Abby Ritz turned an offensive rebound into the game-winning, three-point play with eight seconds remaining Nov. 27 to rally Keystone College to a 65-63 victory at Notre Dame University of Maryland.

The Giants (2-1 overall) trailed by eight in the fourth quarter of the game, which was its Colonial States Athletic Conference opener.

Keystone won the game at the free throw line where it was 17-for-21 while Notre Dame was going 5-for-14.

Bella Lamonea was 9-for-10 from the line while scoring a team-high 20 points.

Lamonea leads the team with 52 points and is second with 19 rebounds through three games.

Clarks Summit University, which had one game canceled and another postponed, went into a Nov. 30 night game with Cairn to open the Colonial States Athletic Conference schedule, with a 4-1 record.

Elizabeth Singleton, a 5-foot-5 senior, is averaging 19.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. She went 13-for-19 while finishing with 32 points and 15 rebounds in an 85-42 rout of Penn State Scranton.

Clarks Summit and Keystone were scheduled to meet in LaPlume Dec. 2 in the second CSAC game for each.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Tone Cockrell, playing against his former team, and Pete Laidley scored 24 points each Monday night when Keystone lost at Marywood University, 89-80.

The Giants fell to 2-5.

Jack Anderson is 22-for-40 (55.0 percent) from 3-point range while leading the team in scoring with 18.6 points per game.

Clarks Summit endured a six-game losing streak and entered December with a 2-7 record.

WRESTLING

Keystone won both matches in a home tri-meet Nov. 20 to improve to 4-3.

The Giants defeated Sussex County Community College, 53-6, and Rowan College of Gloucester County, 31-18.

FIELD HOCKEY

Keystone senior Taylor Cercone was named Colonial States Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and second-team all-Region after finishing third in the country among National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III players in defensive saves with 13 in 15 games.

Cercone led the CSAC in that category.

Keystone finished 12-7 with a 3-2 loss in overtime to Cedar Crest at home in the CSAC semifinals.

FOOTBALL

Keystone concluded its first full season as an NCAA Division III team at 0-10 with it lost on a field goal as time expired Nov. 6 to fall to Maritime College, 24-21.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Keystone finished up its season by placing 28th out of 31 teams at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional.

MEN’S SOCCER

Keystone concluded a 9-7-1 season when it lost to Cairn University, 1-0, in double overtime in the CSAC semifinals.