Goal-line stands that were followed soon after by long touchdown runs decided the two biggest games of Lackawanna Trail’s season, helping the Lions win a district championship, but also contributing heavily to ending their season in the state playoffs.

Lackawanna Trail completed a season sweep of Dunmore, ending the Bucks’ seven-year reign as District 2 champion in the process.

The Lions won the district Class 2A championship by beating both Riverside and Dunmore for the second time this season. Their 8-4 season, however, ended in the first round of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A tournament with a loss at Northern Lehigh.

A look back at the Lions’ three November playoff games.

Northern Lehigh 35, Lackawanna Trail 14

Trevor Amorin broke a 91-yard touchdown run around left end on a daring fourth-down call on the first series after Northern Lehigh’s goal-line stand protected a one-touchdown lead.

Northern Lehigh scored the game’s last three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs took a 21-14 lead, then held inside the 1 on downs in the fourth quarter.

Matt Frame and Amorin each ran for more than 100 yards for the District 11 champions. They combined for the three touchdowns after Lackawanna Trail had tied the game, 14-14, in the third quarter.

Amorin’s 8-yard touchdown late in the third quarter put the Bulldogs ahead.

Frame, who carried 18 times for a game-high 136 yards, closed the scoring with a 20-yard run.

Northern Lehigh took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter when Dylan Smoyer connected with Brett Miser on passes for 32- and 35-yard touchdowns.

Lukas Gumble’s 47-yard touchdown run cut the lead in half before the first quarter was over.

Kolbee Soltis returned an interception 20 yards for the third-quarter touchdown that tied the game.

Lackawanna Trail tried to answer Amorin’s go-ahead score, driving to third-and-goal at the 2.

The interior of Northern Lehigh’s defense stopped both third- and fourth-down plays less than a yard from the goal line.

Lackawanna Trail 14, Dunmore 10

Kody Cresswell’s 50-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter rallied host Lackawanna Trail to the District 2 championship.

The Lions were trailing, 10-7, when they held at the 1 on third and fourth downs late in the third quarter.

Sophomore linebacker Hunter Patterson made the tackle on third down and was part of the group effort that stopped the fourth-down play.

The Lions then went 99 yards for the winning score, which came on an inside reverse to Cresswell.

Lackawanna Trail then stopped Dunmore after just one first down and ran the remaining time off the clock to complete a fourth quarter in which the Lions outgained the Bucks, 108-16.

Cresswell, who went over 1,000 yards rushing on the season in the game, and Gumble each ran for 97 yards.

Dunmore scored first late in the first quarter when Thomas Bowen ran 15 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-0.

Gumble ran 52 yards to set up the tying 4-yard touchdown reception by Patterson from Owen Lisk.

Kolbee Soltis led the Lackawanna Trail defense with six tackles and a broken-up pass. Miles Edwards had four tackles, including one for a loss, and two assists.

Dunmore went ahead in the closing records of the half, taking advantage of a Lackawanna Trail fumble and getting a 31-yard Max Hunt field goal as time expired.

Lackawanna Trail 41, Riverside 19

Hunter Patterson ran 18 and 29 yards for touchdowns on consecutive carries early in the fourth quarter to help Lackawanna Trail break open a two-point district semifinal game with visiting Riverside.

Patterson finished with 150 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Kody Cresswell surpassed 100 yards in a game for the sixth time this season when he picked up 120 on 18 carries.

Lukas Gumble ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

The Lions ran the ball 50 times for 363 yards and finished with 24 first downs and 445 yards of total offense while breaking a two-game losing streak.

Johnny Halter caught two passes for 63 yards and picked off two passes.

Owen Lisk was 3-for-6 for 82 yards passing.

Josh Oliver scored on a 4-yard run on the game’s final play.