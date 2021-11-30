Preparations are underway for the start of the winter sports seasons for teams from Abington Heights, Lackawanna Trail and the rest of the high schools in Pennsylvania.

Official practice began Nov. 19 and teams were allowed to start scrimmaging a week later.

The first official games of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association winter sports season are allowed to begin Dec. 10.

Here are the scheduling highlights of each Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail team in terms of what is ahead between now and the next edition of the Abington Journal, scheduled to be published Jan. 5, 2022:

Abington Heights boys basketball

The Comets wait until Day Two, opening the season Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at Emmaus.

The home opener is Dec. 13 against Wyoming Seminary, starting a stretch of four straight games against Wyoming Valley Conference opponents, before the Comets take on competition from outside the district again in the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

Abington Heights hosts Pottsville Dec. 27 and plays at Danville two days later in 2 p.m. games. The Comets conclude a busy non-league stretch Dec. 30 at night at Tunkhannock.

Lackawanna League Division 1 play opens at home against Valley View Jan. 3 at 6:45 p.m.

Decades of tradition is reversed this year with boys teams playing on Mondays and Thursdays in the Lackawanna League, trading places with the girls who now play on Tuesdays and Friday.

Lackawanna Trail boys basketball

The Lions open with five straight home games, beginning Dec. 10 with Wyoming Area at 6:45.

After coach Ben Domiano hosts his alma mater Dec. 13 with a game against Old Forge, Lackawanna Trail hosts the Cal King Tournament Dec. 17 and 18 and rival Tunkhannock Dec. 21.

Lackawanna Trail meets Lake-Lehman in the first round of the King Tournament, then faces either Western Wayne or Lakeland.

The Lions then hit the road for three straight games – at the Taylor Lions Tournament Dec. 27 and 29 and at Susquehanna for the Lackawanna League Division 4 opener Jan. 3.

Abington Heights girls basketball

The Lady Comets open at a tournament and play another in the holiday week, leaving them with just one home game in the first eight.

Abington Heights is at the Jim Church Classic in Souderton, near Philadelphia, Dec. 10-11.

Three road games follow before the Dec. 23 home opener against Holy Redeemer.

After joining the field of this year’s Taylor Lions Tournament at Riverside Dec. 26 and 28, Abington Heights wraps up the first month with a Dec. 30 home non-league game against Mountain View.

The Lady Comets open the Lackawanna League Division 1 at 6:45 at Valley View.

Lackawanna Trail girls basketball

The Lady Lions wait patiently to open the season in a non-league game at Delaware Valley Dec. 13 at 6:45 p.m.

The December schedule includes two home non-league games, five road non-league games and two games in the Taylor Lions Tournament at Riverside Dec. 26 and 28.

Lackawanna Trail’s first three home dates are Dec. 20 vs. Dallas, Dec. 30 vs. Mid Valley and Jan. 4 in the Lackawanna League Division 4 opener vs. Susquehanna, all in 6:45 starts.

Abington Heights wrestling

Greg Theony makes his debut as head coach when the Comets open the season in the Battle of Bethlehem Tournament at Bethlehem Freedom High School Dec. 11, starting at 9 a.m.

The Comets then move right into Lackawanna League Division 1 competition with consecutive trips to Wallenpaupack to face the Buckhorns in a night dual Dec. 15, then all day on Dec. 18 for the Lackawanna League Tournament.

Abington Heights will host Alumni Night Dec. 21 with a home meet against Valley View. The Comets compete in the Jim Thorpe Tournament during the holiday week.

Lackawanna League wrestling

Lackawanna Trail opens the Lackawanna League Division 2 schedule Dec. 15 at Elk Lake, then competes in the league tournament at Wallenpaupack Dec. 18.

The Lions have their home opener in another league match Dec. 22 against Scranton Prep.

Abington Heights boys and girls swimming

Unlike the other winter sports, swimming moves right into league competition.

Abington Heights hosts Valley View in a boys and girls meet Dec. 10 at 4:30.

The Comets have two more meets in December – at home against Scranton Dec. 16 and Dec. 21, in a meeting of what are annually two of the strongest teams in Lackawanna County, against Scranton Prep at the University of Scranton.