Abington Heights took North Pocono, the only Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state quarterfinalist from District 2 in soccer, into overtime before falling in the District 2 Class 3A boys semifinals, 2-1.

North Pocono went on to win the district title, then post its first state tournament victory in school history, 4-1, over Danville before losing to eventual runner-up Archbishop Wood, 4-3.

The Trojans enjoyed the best season in school history, but had trouble with the Comets.

North Pocono won its other two district playoff games by a total of 18-0, but wound up in overtime in a home semifinal against Abington Heights. The Trojans suffered their only loss in 18 regular-season games at Abington Heights, 3-1, Sept. 14.

The Lackawanna League Division 1 race turned into a three-time battle in which North Pocono won the title at 11-1-2, edging Abington Heights (11-2-1), which beat out third-place Valley View (9-1-4).

Abington Heights started out 1-3 in its return to the sport after sitting out the 2020 season because of the administration’s COVID policies on precautions for fall contact sports.

The Comets turned things around beginning with the first of three North Pocono meetings, starting a six-game winning streak and seven-game unbeaten streak in which it allowed just two goals total before losing at North Pocono in the Oct. 7 rematch.

The loss at North Pocono was the only by the Comets in a 14-game stretch in which they went 12-1-1 before the overtime loss.

Abington Heights had nine shutouts in that 14-game stretch, including 2-0 over Tunkhannock in the district quarterfinals.

Yoshi Matsui scored the first goal and assisted the second Nov. 1 in the win over Tunkhannock.

Matsui scored of a Nate Steenback assist with 27:36 left in the first half. He then set up Michael Maldonado’s scored with 8:22 left in the half.

Abington Heights led in shots, 19-8, but Tunkhannock had a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Philip Sykes made four saves in the shutout.

Two nights later, Abington Heights met North Pocono for the third time. It took overtime to settle the season series.

North Pocono used one of its specialties – a header off a corner kick – to take a 1-0 halftime lead.

Robert Saunders tied the game, on a Ryan Salony assist, with 8:48 left in regulation.

North Pocono needed just 28 seconds to score in the first of what would have been two, 15-minute, sudden-death overtime periods, if necessary.

Aiden Crum and Byron Maldonado led the defense throughout the season while Matsui led the attack and Robert Saunders and Ryan Salony were regarded by opponents as the top midfielders.