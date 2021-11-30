🔊 Listen to this

Maggie Seechock controls the ball along the sideline for Abington Heights.

Abington Heights had its 13-game unbeaten streak and its season come to an end Nov. 6 on its home field when Dallas rallied for a 2-1 victory in the District 2 Class 3A girls soccer championship game.

Lauren Lefchak scored her 10th goal of the season with 5:19 left to give Abington Heights a 1-0 halftime lead in the district final.

A scramble off a corner kick resulted in Dallas tying the game on an own goal with 10:26 left.

The Mountaineers then won it on Elizabeth Viglone’s goal with 26.6 seconds left in regulation.

Dallas led 12-11 in shots and 7-6 in corner kicks.

It was Abington Heights that scored in the final minute for a dramatic victory in the semifinals.

Lefchak connected on the game-winning penalty kick with 39.4 seconds remaining and Allison Dammer made nine saves to help Abington Heights overcome a Crestwood shot advantage to win, 2-1, at home Nov. 4.

Crestwood had leads of 17-12 in shots and 10-8 in corner kicks.

Bryn Stiles gave Abington Heights the lead less than 13 minutes into the game with her 17th goal of the season.

Dammer made seven of her saves while protecting a 1-0 lead in the second half before Crestwood broke through on an Emma Suhoski goal off a corner kick with 4:37 left.

Stiles scored twice, both on assists from Lucy Abdalla, to get Abington Heights started toward its 3-1 victory over Honesdale in the district quarterfinals.

Ally Steenback added a penalty kick 14 minutes into the second half for a 3-0 lead.

Abington Heights finished with a 23-3 lead in shots on goal and 15-3 in corner kicks.

The Lady Comets nearly ruined Delaware Valley’s Lackawanna League title defense with a 2-1 victory in Milford Nov. 2.

Delaware Valley won the division at 12-2, just in front of Abington Heights at 11-1-2.

The goal scored by Delaware Valley was the only one allowed by Abington Heights during a nine-game stretch.

The Comets, who earned the top seed and the three home games for the District 2 Class 3A tournament, finished 14-2-2 overall.

Stiles sparked the offense; Lefchak and Seechock often controlled the midfield; and Karen Daly and Maddie Pardue led the defense.