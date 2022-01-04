Abington Heights got off to a strong start in Lackawanna League swimming, winning its first two meets by wide margins efore losing in a competitive meet with defending champion Scranton Prep.

The Abington Heights girls started 1-2.

A recap of the team’s December meets:

Scranton Prep 92, Abington Heights boys 72

Scranton Prep, which went 9-0 in the league last season, got its season off to a late start, winning the Dec. 21 meet to keep Abington Heights from getting to 3-0.

Abington Heights boys 129, Scranton 51

Kevin Guditus won the shortest and longest races, sprinting to the 50-yard freestyle victory and showing the endurance needed to win the 500 free during the Dec. 16 victory over Scranton.

Guditus and Benson Liu each won the maximum four events, two individually and two in relays.

Liu won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Steven Dong and Bryan Lear each won one individual event along with swimming on two of the teams in the Comets’ relay sweep.

Kenny Lynch won once as an individual and once in relays.

James Reese won diving.

Abington Heights boys 142, Valley View 19

Abington Heights routed Valley View in the Dec. 10 season opener with Bryan Lear and Steven Dong winning four times each.

Lear won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Dong won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and each were on two winning relays.

Kenny Lynch won the 200 IM and 500 freestyle along with contributing to one relay win.

Hudson Brown had two relay and one individual win.

Kevin Guditus was part of two relays.

Diver James Reese and Geoff Brock had the other individual wins.

Scranton Prep 131, Abington Heights girls 39

The Scranton Prep girls won their opener and dropped Abington Heights to 1-2.

Abington Heights girls 142, Scranton 27

Liz Keisling and Abby Kirtling led Abington Heights to the rout with three wins each.

Keisling won the 100 fly and 100 backstroke and was part of a winning relay.

Kirtling won diving and two relays.

Phoebe Davidock also had three wins, in the 200 freestyle and two relays.

Emma Bannon and Maggie Wasko won individually and as part of a relay while Helena Mokhtari was part of two relay wins.

Valley View 92, Abington Heights girls 86

Abington Heights closed the gap with more second- and third-place points, but Valley View took 10 of 12 events to win the opener.

Phoebe Davidock won the 500 freestyle and Abby Kirtley won diving.