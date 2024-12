South Abington resident Scott Gower is leaving his position as Scranton Prep athletic director to become the new Keystone College Director of Athletics.

Gower will make the transition during January, according to an announcement on the Keystone website.

A Keystone graduate, Gower has been at Scranton Prep since 2009. He received his bachelor of science degree in Sport and Recreation Management, then added a master of science degree in Sports Management from West Virginia University.