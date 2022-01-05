🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights overcame a two-point first quarter Jan. 3 to win its Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball opener, 45-32, over visiting Valley View.

The win put the Comets at 5-2 overall, with one- and three-point road losses.

Jamison Bessoir scored 13 points to lead the win over Valley View.

The December non-league schedule was highlighted by a 77-29 rout of defending Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion Wyoming Seminary in the Dec. 13 home opener and a 75-69 victory over WVC Division 1 favorite Dallas three days before Christmas.

Bessoir scored 24 points and Matt Show had 11 of his 20 in the fourth quarter against Dallas to help the Comets overcome a dozen 3-pointers by the Mountaineers.

Lackawanna Trail lost its league opener Jan. 3 at Susquehanna, 36-29.

The Lions, who sat out the Taylor Lions Tournament because of a COVID shutdown, fell to 0-4, averaging just 32.3 points per game.

GIRLS

Abington Heights put together a five-game winning streak after losing two road tournament games to start the season.

The Lady Comets arrived at the New Year and the start of league play having completed their non-league schedule with a 6-3 record.

The five-game winning streak including wins over Montrose, Holy Cross and Holy Redeemer, all teams that are likely to contend for either their division or district titles.

Abington Heights recovered from a loss in the Taylor Lions championship game to run out to a 27-0 lead after one quarter in a 59-9 rout of Mountain View.

Lackawanna Trail started 2-0 and 3-1, but lost its last three games of December to fall to 3-4.