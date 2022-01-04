Along with early-season tournament success, the Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail wrestling teams have also established their strengths in dual meets.

Each has a tournament title to its credit in December, along with success in head-to-head competition.

Abington Heights is 2-0 in Lackawanna League Division 1 and 6-1 overall with one of the league wins coming by shutout.

The December results make it likely Abington Heights will be battling defending champion Delaware Valley for the title in January. They are scheduled to meet in the division finale Jan. 26 at Delaware Valley.

Defending champion Lackawanna Trail posted a shutout in its only Lackawanna Division 2 dual.

Abington Heights went 4-1 at the season-opening Battle of Bethlehem Duals. The Comets then won, 60-16, at Wallenpaupack and 74-0 at home against Valley View on Alumni Night.

The Comets had nine pins at Wallenpaupack, including the first three bouts and seven of the first eight. They came within four points of beating Valley View by the maximum possible score.

The 61-0 win over Elk Lake Dec. 15 was the only dual of any type so far this season for Lackawanna Trail.

Robbie Schneider, Tyler Rozanski and Jonah Houser had pins to go along with consecutive, 15-0 technical falls by Michael Bluhm and Deegan Ross.