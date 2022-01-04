J.C. Show has landed a second chance in his first season in the G League, the National Basketball Association’s developmental, minor league.

Show signed with the West Chester Knicks Dec. 20 after seeing limited duty with the Salt Lake City Stars.

The Abington Heights and Binghamton University graduate shot well in two games, but apparently failed to make an impression in other areas while Salt Lake City was losing in blowouts to begin the season. He stayed with the team, but did not play on coach’s decisions in multiple games.

Show has seen more action with the New York Knicks’ affiliate than he did in the Utah Jazz system.

After playing 26 minutes in his only two appearances in Salt Lake City, Show has played 53 minutes in the first two games with Westchester.

Show shot 5-for-10, including 4-for-8 on 3-pointers for 14 points with the Stars to go along with two rebounds and three steals.

With the Knicks, Show is 4-for-12, including 3-for-9 on 3-pointers, for 11 points. He also has four assists, three rebounds and a steal.