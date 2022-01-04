🔊 Listen to this

Becky Burke’s University of South Carolina Upstate team is showing progress including producing the Abington Heights’ graduate’s 100th career coaching victory to start the New Year.

Burke is in her second season on the NCAA Division I level.

With a 66-53 victory over the University of North Carolina-Asheville in the Big South Conference opener on New Year’s Day, the Spartans have already surpassed last season’s win total.

USC Upstate is 9-3, including 6-0 at home.

The team’s progress has been helped by the big impact from freshman point guard Rachael Rose, a Scranton Prep graduate who is already a three-time Big South Rookie of the Week selection.

Some other highlights for Abington Heights graduates on the college level:

MORE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Cassie Ksiazek missed the first five games at East Stroudsburg University, but has made a big impact in three games since returning.

The 6-foot redshirt junior had a career-best game with 21 points and 12 rebounds Dec. 30 to lead the Warriors to their first win of the season, 57-47, against Holy Family in the last game of the calendar year.

Ksiazek has scored in double figures in each game and is averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots. She is shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 70.6 percent from the line for the Division II team.

Maria Tully, a 5-foot-4 sophomore guard, started the first five games of the season at Arcadia where she has appeared in every game for the 3-9 team.

Tully is averaging 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Jackson Danzig is having a big senior season at the University of Scranton.

The 6-5 senior guard has already been named Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week for men’s basketball twice during the 5-5 start by the Royals.

Danzig is averaging 18.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor, 50.0 percent behind the arc and 82.6 percent from the line.

Seth Maxwell is averaging 18.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots as a senior center at Indiana Wesleyan (13-3).

The 7-footer is shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 75.4 percent from the line.