Abington Heights senior forward Anna Scoblick has committed to continue her academic and athletic careers at Catholic University as an English major on a pre-law track and member of the women’s basketball team.

The Washington, D.C. school is a rival of the University of Scranton for the top of the Landmark Conference and spent part of this season ranked among the Top 25 teams in National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III.

Scoblick blended in an overnight recruiting visit with the early part of her season at Abington Heights.

“I got to stay with the team,” Scoblick said. “I got to see what the daily routine was like and I really liked it.”

Scoblick has started since her freshman season, playing in three District 2 Class 5A championship games and winning two titles with the Lady Comets. One of the top returning players in Lackawanna Division 1, she was the Abington Heights scoring leader during the team’s 6-3 run through its non-league schedule.

Scoblick also played for the AAU teams out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton, spending 2021 with the NEPA Elite Clark 17U team that won the Hoop Group Showcase League title.