Jackson Danzig continued a family tradition Jan. 19 when the Abington Heights graduate and University of Scranton senior surpassed 1,000 points for his college career while leading a 82-68, home-court victory over Moravian.

Danzig had 20 points in the game while becoming the 47th player in the storied history of the Scranton men’s program to reach 1,000 points.

Th 6-foot-5 guard scored 16 points in the second half. Danzig reached the mark on a free throw with 14:14 left.

Harold Danzig, Jackson’s grandfather, was the first of five in the family to hit 1,000 points in college. He scored 1,163 in a three-year career at Bucknell during the era when freshmen were ineligible.

Carl Danzig, Jackson’s father and his head coach throughout his career with the Royals, put up 1,732 points at Baker in Kansas.

Three of Carl’s sons, all Abington Heights graduates, followed him into the club. Ross Danzig leads the way with 1,793 points. Ethan Danzig finished up at 1,168.

Jackson Danzig, who helped the Comets to a state Class 5A championship during his high school days, is still going. Through the end of January, his career total stood at 1,087.

While starting every game this season for the 10-7 team, Danzig is averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots. He is shooting 51.1 percent from the floor, 41.1 percent from 3-point range and 81.1 percent on free throws.

Danzig, a first-team Landmark Conference all-star last season, is also climbing through Scranton’s career leaders in 3-pointers made and assists.