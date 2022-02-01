🔊 Listen to this

The University of South Carolina Upstate women’s basketball team continues to make rapid progress in Becky Burke’s second season as a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I head coach.

The Spartans are 5-2 in the Big South and 13-5 overall, enjoying their best season on the Division I level after an 81-62 victory over Campbell Jan. 29. The win matched the largest victory margin by USC Upstate over a Division I opponent in two seasons under the Abington Heights graduate.

USC Upstate was 5-11 and 8-15 in Burke’s first season after going 4-16 and 10-20 the year before her arrival.

Among the other Abington Heights graduates:

DIVISION I MEN

George Tinsley’s playing time is back on the upswing at Binghamton University after sitting out one game and being relegated to limited duty off the bench.

The 2019-20 America East Rookie of the Year started the first 55 games of his career.

Binghamton is showing improvement at 5-4 in the America East Conference and 8-10 overall after going 10-19 and 4-14 the last two seasons.

Tinsley had 15 points in one game and 11 rebounds in the other when the Bearcats split a home-and-home with the University of Hartford in the last week of January.

In 17 games, including nine starts, the junior forward from Abington Heights is averaging 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is shooting 47.1 percent from the floor, 18.5 percent on 3-pointers and 76.5 percent from the line.

DIVISION II WOMEN

Cassie Ksiazek is averaging 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds as a junior forward at East Stroudsburg University.

Ksiazek is shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 74.4 percent from the line.

The Warriors are 1-14 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and 2-16 overall.

NAIA MEN

Seth Maxwell is the leading scorer on the Indiana Wesleyan team that has won 12 straight to improve to 24-3, including 12-0 in the Crossroads League.

The 7-foot center from Abington Heights averages 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots. He is shooting 56.2 percent from the floor, 25.0 from 3-point range and 72.9 percent from the line.