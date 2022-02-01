🔊 Listen to this

CLINTON TWP. — Lackawanna Trail used a pair of wins over Susquehanna to boosts its Lackawanna League Division 4 girls basketball fortunes.

Without the head-to-head meetings, the Lady Lions would trail the Lady Sabers in the standings.

When they get together, however, Lackawanna Trail has shown to clearly be the better team.

Lackawanna Trail won, 45-30, at home Jan. 15 and, 65-35, Jan. 28 at Susquehanna.

The Lady Lions are third of seven teams in Lackawanna Division 4 at 4-3, one game in front of Susquehanna. They are also third in the District 2 Class 2A seeding race.

“I really think we just hustled more,” Rejrat, said after leading a second-half rally and finishing with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 11 steals in the home win.

The game opened the league scheduled for Lackawanna Trail, the last District 2 team to do so, after delays for COVID.

Mackenzie Schirg had 14 points and nine rebounds in that win.

The Lady Lions recovered from being held scoreless for the final 4:48 of the half to fall behind, 20-12.

Lackawanna Trail held Susquehanna without a field goal for 6:58 to start the second half on a 14-1 run.

Megan Gatto went 13-for-18 from the line while scoring 21 points in the rematch. She led the Lady Lions to go 29-for-39.

Schirg (17), Amarlis Thiel (13) and Nadia Toth (10) also scored in double figures.