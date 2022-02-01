🔊 Listen to this

The Lackawanna Trail boys basketball team continued to struggle while facing a hectic schedule, losing a dozen times in January to remain winless through nine Lackawanna League Division 4 and 15 overall games.

Lackawanna Trail had its closest games Jan. 3 at Susquehanna in a 36-29 loss and 54-45 Jan. 21 at home against Forest City in a 54-45 loss.

Brycen Decker continues to lead the team in scoring, followed by Owen Lisk, but the Lions have had difficulty locating a consistent third scoring option.

Even though it managed just seven points in each of the first three quarters and eight in the fourth, Lackawanna Trail was tied at halftime in its trip to Susquehanna.

Decker and Luke Leventhall finished with seven points each.

The Lions were within four until Forest City scored 21 points in the Jan. 21 game.

Decker made four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points.

The Lions canceled the bulk of the junior varsity season because of a lack of available players.