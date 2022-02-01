🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights fought back on the road in the next-to-last match of the league season Jan. 26 to end Delaware Valley’s reign as Lackawanna League Division 1 wrestling champion with a 30-25 victory.

“It’s always nice to win against a rival,” Comets coach Greg Theony said. “We’ve come up short the last few seasons.”

The Comets trailed 19-12 before winning five of the final six bouts and 25-20 before winning the last three.

Sam Stevens won a decision at 132 and Brian Heard added a technical fall at 138 to briefly put the Comets in front.

Austin Smith’s major decision at 152 brought them back within a point heading into two close matchups in the final two bouts.

Sal Schiavone scored the bout’s only two takedowns, one each in the first and second periods, to open a five-point lead on the way to a 5-2 win over C.J. Walton at 160.

Schiavone put the Comets in the lead, but it still made Hunter Lynott’s bout with C.J. Ross into all-or-nothing with first place in the division at stake.

Lynott opened with a takedown and stayed in front the rest of the way for a 3-2 decision.

“Our two seniors that have been in the lineup for four years, Hutch and Sal, they are relentless,” Theony said. “You couldn’t ask for better kids, harder workers, better students. I’ll put the trust in my matches to them any time.”

Caleb Marzolino started the match with a pin at 189 and Luke Sirianni lifted Abington Heights back into the lead with another at 106.

Delaware Valley won the next three bouts for its 19-12 lead.

The Warriors had the chance to take the title outright with a win in what was their season finale.

Abington Heights clinched at least a tie for first, but still needed one more win to make it official. That came Jan. 29 at Scranton, 62-9.

Schiavone and Marzolino opened with back-to-back, first-period pins at 160 and 172.

Brian Heard matched that accomplishment and four other teammates won by pin.

Abington Heights finished the regular season 6-0 in the division and 10-1 overall with the only loss coming against Faith Christian Academy on Opening Day in one of five matches at the Battle of Bethlehem Duals.

Lackawanna Trail kept the dual meet portion of its schedule strictly within Lackawanna League Division 2 and was barely tested while going 7-0 and repeating its title.

The Lions outscored the opposition, 409-53.

The closest battle came Jan. 19 at Honesdale when Lackawanna Trail had some wrestlers out of the lineup and forfeited away three weight classes, but never lost on the mat in a 46-17 victory.