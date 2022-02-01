🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — With junior Matt Show and sophomore Ryan Nealon combining for nearly six 3-pointers per game, Abington Heights is taking aim at the top of the Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A standings.

Just when consecutive close losses seemed to be inflicting serious damage on both pursuits, the Comets came back strong, ending January with four straight victories, two of them against teams they had been chasing.

When the month ended, the Comets were 6-2 and second in the five-team Division 1. They were 11-5 overall and third out of nine teams chasing the eight Class 5A playoff spots.

The four-game winning streak came in a six-day period: 57-32 at Honesdale, 48-40 over Wallenpaupack, 64-39 over West Scranton and 31-30 at Scranton Prep.

Abington Heights handed Division 2 leader Wallenpaupack its only loss within District 2 in the Lackawanna League crossover game.

Show scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter when the Buckhorns broke a halftime tie and took a 35-27 lead.

After ending Wallenpaupack’s seven-game winning streak, the Comets halted Scranton Prep’s four-game streak and bypassed the Cavaliers into second place in the division.

Abington Heights rallied by holding Scranton Prep to 12 points in the second half.

Mason Fedor’s basket with 10 seconds left was the game-winner.

Show hit three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points.

Before handing Wallenpaupack its first league loss, Abington Heights took its best shot at then-unbeaten Scranton in a game with first place on the line.

Scranton scored twice off missed free throws in the final 17 seconds Jan. 21 to pull out a 58-55 road victory.

Abington Heights had won its first two division games to set up the showdown in a rematch of last season’s title playoff that Scranton won.

The Comets went 9-for-19 on 3-pointer attempts over the final three quarters. In doing so, they turned an eight-point deficit into a five-point lead.

“When they’re shooting like that, you just have to hope and pray that they miss some so that we can get rebounds and get out and run and get some easy baskets in transition,” said Jason Shields said, who led the Knights with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Nealon hit five straight shots from beyond the arc to produce the 45-40 lead.

The Knights then answered with an 18-7 run until Show hit from just inside midcourt to end the game.

Show had 17 points and Nealon had 16. Each had three assists.

Will Marion had five assists.

After the loss to Scranton, Abington Heights was upset by Valley View, 41-40, on a late 3-pointer when the Comets could not score for the final seven minutes.